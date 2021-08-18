ROMNEY — Thinking about Christmas may seem very early, but for Romney’s chapter of the GFWC, it’s less than 3 months until the group’s annual Christmas craft show opens its door.
Talented crafters who want to help everyone get ready for Christmas will set up shop again this year at Hope Christian Church Augusta on Nov. 5 and 6.
“We are so very appreciative of them letting us use their gym for setup of our Christmas Craft Show,” the GFWC’s Mary French Barbe said. “We are excited to be there again and after a year’s experience at this new location, we feel we can get more crafters in this year.”
The group will be sending letters in early September to crafters whose addresses they have on file. New crafters to the area are welcome to get involved.
After 30 years, the setup charge is rising from $30 to $40, Barbe said.
“We hope you understand the raise,” she said. “We held out as long as we could.”
She urged crafters to respond quickly because spots with electric available go quickly.
The craft show is open all day both days. Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, the show runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors will find decorations and gifts for everyone.
“Please make note of these dates so you don’t lose out,” Barbe said.
For more information, call Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492.
