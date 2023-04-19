Rev. Roy Knight

The Rev. Roy Knight shares a story of judgment and mercy to worshippers on Sunday. Knight hosts services at both First United Methodist at 10 and Mount Pisgah at 11.

A House member, Stan McCain, in Florida’s legislature proposed a bill that would “require course material and instruction on sexually transmitted diseases, health education or material on human sexuality to ‘only occur in grades 6 through 12,’ according to the legislation.” One aspect of the law would prohibit girls from discussing their periods with others in school. 

Oblige me while I rant.  So, if a girl is being raised in a household that doesn’t teach her the facts of life starts to bleed in school, she can’t ask for help? She can’t ask the nurse to explain what’s happening to her? It sounds ridiculous, but this could happen. The author of the bill has even admitted this could happen, but probably wouldn’t. Probably? One must be kidding, right! This isn’t politics – this is theology.

