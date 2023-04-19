A House member, Stan McCain, in Florida’s legislature proposed a bill that would “require course material and instruction on sexually transmitted diseases, health education or material on human sexuality to ‘only occur in grades 6 through 12,’ according to the legislation.” One aspect of the law would prohibit girls from discussing their periods with others in school.
Oblige me while I rant. So, if a girl is being raised in a household that doesn’t teach her the facts of life starts to bleed in school, she can’t ask for help? She can’t ask the nurse to explain what’s happening to her? It sounds ridiculous, but this could happen. The author of the bill has even admitted this could happen, but probably wouldn’t. Probably? One must be kidding, right! This isn’t politics – this is theology.
What is it with this obsession over girls’ and women’s bodies that some men in our legislative branch have? The need to control who they can love, how and when they can give birth, the circumstances under which they can have sex, and now, what they are allowed to say about a basic bodily function?
This isn’t politics – this is theology. It is a theology that told its adherents that Sarah Palin and Hilary Clinton weren’t allowed to have “dominion” over men. It is a theology that believes that men are in the image of God and women are in the image of men. It is a theology that believes women should keep silent in church and ask their husbands to explain things they don’t understand. It is a theology that blames Eve for Original Sin, which not only condemns us all to hell (unless we accept Jesus), but is the very reason for Jesus coming to earth.
This isn’t politics – this is theology. And it isn’t just bad theology – it’s evil masquerading. Or as Jesus would say, wolves in sheep’s clothing.
I have been sounding the alarm around this evil interpretation of Scripture for decades and have been largely ignored for the most part. But I hope that at some point we will collectively learn to see what is happening ever so insidiously. We have people in high positions in state and federal government making decisions based on their warped, evil, fringe theology, and it is all about hurting and controlling people —mostly girls and women — all over America. They are subverting the Constitution while many in their own political party are sitting by idly.
I have one more warning: they will do everything in their power to control female bodies, and then they will start working on religions and races. Like the famous poem by Martin Niemöller about the Nazis; they will come for anyone who doesn’t fit into their worldview.
“First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out
—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out
—because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out
—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me
—and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Because this isn’t politics – this is theology. And they don’t care who they hurt. If we don’t act, they will come for us. And there will nobody left to speak up.
Whether you agree with me or not, thank you for allowing me to vent this week. And always remember, dear reader to be gentle with yourself so you can be gentle with others.
