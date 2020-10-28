November opens with a Romney dawn at 5:44 a.m., sunrise at 6:43 a.m., midday at 11:59 a.m., sunset at 5:14 p.m., with dusk ending at 6:15 p.m., bringing us 10 hours and 31 minutes of sunlight for that day.
November has the sun in front of Libra through Nov. 22, then shifting to Scorpius from Nov. 23 to 29, then onto Ophiuchus (Serpent Bearer) through the end of November. November ends with a 7:15 a.m. sunrise, a 4:52 p.m. sunset, giving us 9 hrs. and 35 min. of sunlight for that day.
There was a full moon at the end of October so early November has the evening moon shrinking or waning in lighted width. By Nov. 8, the morning moon appears half full, seen as a reversed “D” in the southern dawn.
On Nov. 12, the crescent moon appears above the brilliant planet Venus in the 6 a.m. eastern dawn. On Nov. 15, the moon shifts from the morning to the evening sky, starting a new lunar cycle.
The crescent moon will glide by the planets Jupiter and Saturn in late afternoon on Nov. 19, appearing to the left of Saturn in the evening hours. On Nov. 21, the evening moon will appear half full, like a “D”. The evenings around Nov. 21 are best for spotting the moon’s craters along its lighted left edge with a telescope.
On Nov. 25, the moon will appear to the left of the yellow planet Mars in the southeast evening sky. The moon is full on Nov. 30, rising about sunset and staying in view all through the night.
In the northern sky, there are 2 bright stars — 1 in the northeast and the other in the northwest. In the northeast is Capella, a bright golden star in Auriga, the Charioteer. Capella is the only bright star that can be seen in 3 seasons
In the evening sky; these are fall, winter and spring. Nearby Capella are 3 modest stars, known as the “kids,” or baby goats.
Vega is the bright white-blue star in the northwest. Vega is part of the Summer Triangle, which first appeared in Summer and will finally drop out of view in the New Year. To the left of Vega is the bright star Deneb, the head star of the Northern Cross, which appears above the northern horizon at 9 p.m. at Christmas.
Capella and Vega are on either side of the North Star, so as the Earth rotates, Capella gets higher and Vega descends.
I have developed a 2021 Night Sky Calendar, a 2-page document that lists the dates of the sun’s passage across the zodiac star groups, the evening dates each month when the moon is easily seen, the evening dates when the moon is near a bright planet or planets, and the sunrise and sunset times for each Sunday for Romney and 8 other nearby communities. To request your free copy of the 2021 Sky Calendar, send me an email at rdoyle@frostburg.edu . For a very good evening sky chart, go to Telescopes.com and look for the community page where the sky chart can be found.
You should pick the black/white version.
