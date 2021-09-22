Usually, I focus my sermon on the Gospel lesson for the week and spice it up, theologically speaking, with the readings from the Old and New Testament.
This week, I am being led to focus on the Old Testament reading. It is the story of Queen Esther, saving her people, as well as the origins of the Jewish festival of Purim, “a lesser Jewish festival held in spring (on the 14th or 15th day of Adar) to commemorate the defeat of Haman’s plot to massacre the Jews as recorded in the book of Esther.”
I may well be drawn to Esther because her story is a story of a woman who relies on wisdom to navigate the dangers of palace intrigue.
You see, Esther became queen of the Persian Empire after the previous queen refused to honor a request of the king. To say he did not take her snub nicely is an understatement. So, Queen Vashti goes and Esther, another beauty, takes her place.
Unbeknownst to the king, Esther is a Jewish girl, whose parents had been taken into captivity years before and had died leaving Esther in the hands of a relative Mordecai, who adopted her as his daughter.
Adding more spice to the story is the evil villain, Haman, whose desire is to kill as many Jews as possible. But the tables were turned and Haman is executed and the Queen, Mordecai, as well as all the Jews in the empire, continue to live.
Mordecai records how the Jewish people were saved and sent letters to the Jewish communities throughout the empire asking them to hold a 2-day festival to remember how the people were spared from extermination. This festival (Purim) was to be marked “with feasting and gladness.”
During this 48- hour festival, they were to exchange present and feast, but also to remember the poor in their midst by giving food and presents to them as well.
That celebration continues to this day. But there is more to this story than the history of a particular Jewish festival. For we United Methodists, we see prevenient grace sprinkled throughout this story.
While I do not believe God orchestrated the removal of 1 queen so that Esther would assume the throne, I do believe God used that event to have Esther in place to bend the ear of the king when her people most needed her to do so.
We see the fulfillment of “You reap what you sow” with Haman, plotting to kill all of the Jews, is himself killed. The very gallows on which he planned to hang Mordecai were the same ones used for his execution, as well as for his sons.
One of the commentaries that I am reading has these words from Telford Work, “Esther’s story can inspire us to pray confidently for wisdom so that we can face our trials with joy and endurance. It can remind us to distinguish carefully between the Lord, who alone is our help, and the lesser powers (such as political leaders) through which our help may sometimes arrive. Above all, it can spur us to gratitude to the Father of Lights who sometimes works wonders and sometimes behind the scenes, and whose perfect gift fulfills God’s ultimate purpose.”
My prayer is that I have enticed you to such a degree that you will make the time to read how Queen Esther saved her people.
