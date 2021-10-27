ROMNEY — Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 has been active the past 2 months.
Recommencing their weekly meetings with the beginning of the school year, the Cub Scouts, their families and leaders have been busy camping, launching rockets, participating in the Potomac District Fun Day and conducting several fund-raising events.
At the pack’s 1st meeting of the 2021-22 program year on Sept. 1 Cubmaster Ben Fields, assisted by 5 of the 7 den leaders affixed a National Summertime Award streamer to the pack flag in recognition of the pack’s many activities over the summer.
To start the program year off on a correct, fun footing, Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand challenged Fields to a contest to see who could eat a fruit rollup the fastest – without using their hands. Later, all the Scouts had a similar opportunity with their age peers.
Toward the end of September, the pack spent a Friday night camping at the BSA Camp Potomac in Oldtown, Md., which was followed Saturday morning with Cub Fun Day.
Both events were a huge success, with the Scouts and their families enjoying both the tenting, s’mores made around a campfire, and Saturday activities such as archery, shooting BBs, building Lego cars and other creations, arts and crafts, team-building activities and more.
Across a couple of meetings in September the Scouts built rockets, which on a beautiful afternoon, they recreated their own version of the famous “October Sky” movie, launching rocket after rocket from the lower field at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
Just like in the movie, the rocket launching wasn’t without a few technical problems, but in traditional West Virginia “backyard mechanic” style, those issues were overcome. At one point, the Scouts had a bit of an audience consisting of some of the students and staff from the school.
Those who know the Scout Law know that the 10th component is “A Scout is Thrifty,” and the Scouts and their families work hard to keep the cost of Scouting affordable through fundraising activities such as the very successful car wash that was held Saturday, Oct. 2 at Advanced Auto. Of all the vehicles that were washed, the 2 that got the most attention were the BMW motorcycle and Hampshire County Sheriff’s cruiser.
Activities planned in October will keep the Cub Scouts and their families equally busy with an afternoon fishing in Springfield (all new Scouts are provided a fishing pole), a trip to Bedford Village’s Pumpkinfest, another campout and a Halloween party.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield-Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwell elementary schools and WVSDB, and new members are always welcome. If you know a boy or girl in grades K-5 who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, it is never too late to start.
Families interested in joining Pack 32 can do so at any time by coming to one of the weekly meetings. Weekly meetings are held from 7-8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Romney First United Methodist Church at 49 N. High St. in Romney. For more information, including many more photos, check out the Pack 32 Romney Facebook page or call or text Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
