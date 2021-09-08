The recent rain has given a spurt of growth to my garden. I am now gathering tomatoes, squash, peppers and onions. The cantaloupe and watermelon vines are now looking healthy; no produce yet. My sunflowers, which usually grow to about 8 to 10 feet tall, only made it this year to 4 or 4 feet. Other flowers and vegetables didn’t survive the lack of rain and hot sun.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church is preparing for their annual yard/bake sale to be held Sept. 10 and 11. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. both days. There will be someone onsite 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 6, 7 and 9 to accept any donations. The members of the congregation will meet at 9 a.m. on the 9th to make the soup. There is a wide selection of yard sale items for sale, small appliances, crystal and glass. Home décor and many others. In addition to the homemade vegetable soup, they will be selling country ham and chicken salad sandwiches and lots of homemade breads and desserts.
The annual Veterans Appreciation Day will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall. There will be music, food and a live auction. All proceeds will go to benefit the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
The Capon Bridge Fire and Rescue will hold their annual fall bash on Sept. 18. Doors open at noon and drawings begin at 1 p.m. Your ticket enters you in all drawings and free food. There will be additional drawings for purchase on the day of the bash.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold a prayer meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Happy birthday wishes to Ed Kline and Dwain Fries on Sept. 24.
