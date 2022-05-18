We want to give all those great dads some love like we did for moms on Mother’s Day— pictures of you #withmydad.
Start digging up those photos of you and dad for our feature that will be published in the June 15 Review, the Wednesday before Father’s Day on June 19.
We bet there are great pictures of dads from around Hampshire County fishing, working, relaxing, hunting or playing with their kids. Bring ’em on.
We need your photos — and enough information to explain them — by 4 p.m. Thursday, June 19.
Email them to news@hampshirereview.com, mail to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV, 26757 or drop them by our office at 74 W. Main St.
