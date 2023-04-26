This week
April 26
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m. Wed., April 26, HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m., COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
April 27
Sketch Club 4:30-5:30 p.m. beginners, 6:30-8 p.m. advanced,, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies. Kayla Wilhite facilitator.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m., CB Ruritan Community Center.
Diabetes support group 11 a.m., Hampshire Wellness Center, Sunrise Summit. Free. Led by Pam Francis.
April 28
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m., Health Department meeting room, Augusta. Open to the public.
April 29
Depot Station Park cleanup, 2 p.m., at intersection of Depot St. and Sioux Lane. Help with planting redbud and dogwood trees along walking trail, create earth sculpture, and clear natural walking trails. Bring work gloves, tools. For information, contact Romney Town Hall.
May 1
HCAC photography group 10 a.m., HC Public Library, 2nd floor. Theme: rain. All levels welcome.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney.
Romney Police Board 9 a.m., Romney Town Hall
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 2 p.m., upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., HC Fairgrounds dining hall, Augusta
EXCEPT JANUARY TO APRIL. FEBRUARY AT AUGUSTA UMC, MARCH AT HOPE CHRISTIAN , APRIL AT AUGUSTA ELEMENTARY
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
May 2
HC Farm Bureau 7:30 p.m., USDA Service Center. Heritage Hill Complex, Romney
HC Arts Council planning session 4:30 p.m., Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, email Dale Brady at dalebw@msn.com.
CB Finance Committee 7 p.m., CB Town Hall
Looking ahead
May 3-9
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m. Wed., May 3, CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m. Wed., May 3, USDA Service Center, Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
OR
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7:30 p.m. Wed., May 3, by teleconference only. Call-in instructions are posted at www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm or call 304-822-5174. MEETS QUARTERLY: JAN APRIL JULY OCT
HC Infrastructure Committee 10 a.m. Wed., May 3, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., May 4, Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., May 4, Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Sons of the American Legion Post 137 7 p.m. Thurs., May 4, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Music jam 5 p.m. Fri., May 5, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Come to listen or play.
Romney Town Council 7 p.m. Mon., May 8, Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., May 9, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance.
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 6 p.m. Tues., May 9, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m. Tues., May 9, Town Hall.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Tues., May 9, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
Week in, week out
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wardensville Computer Center, 345 E. Main St., Wardensville. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington United Methodist. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney farmers market 11-2. Thursdays, May through September, Celebration Park beside Town Hall.
Capon Bridge farmers market 10-2. Saturdays. May through Oct. 28, Bent River Trading Company.
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat.
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel, aluminum cans, clean and dry plastic bags from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.