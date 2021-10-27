Our local harvest is healthy, tasty and fun
As the weather begins to change, the leaves start altering in color and all pumpkin-filled festivities emerge. Pumpkins are a wonderful choice for décor, crafts and consumption. Some may consider pumpkins to be a food that contains high nutrients, which in turn can be valuable to your health. Pumpkins are a great source of fiber, vitamin A and vitamin C plus are considered to be a low-calorie food. Foods including pumpkins that contain a great amount of fiber are a healthy nutritional option to consume because fiber makes you feel fuller over a longer period of time. Creating new and different type of pumpkin recipes are a fun and can be easily shared with family and friends. Below are a few healthy pumpkin recipes you may want to try during this fall season.
Cooking Pumpkins
Oven Method
Cut pumpkin in half, scraping away the stringy mass and seeds. Rinse under cold water. Place pumpkin, cut side down on a large cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until fork tender. Then follow the procedure outlined below in Preparing the Puree.
Boiling Method
Cut the pumpkin into large chunks and rinse in cold water. Place pieces in a large pot with approximately one cup of water. The water does not need to cover the pumpkin pieces. Cover the pot and boil for 20 to 30 minutes or until tender. Poke with a fork to determine doneness. Drain the cooked pumpkin in a colander, and follow the steps in preparing the puree recipe.
Preparing the Puree
When the pumpkin is cool enough to handle, remove the peel with a small sharp knife and your fingers. Use a food mill, potato masher or food processor to form a puree.
Pumpkin puree freezes well. To freeze, measure cooled puree into 1-cup portions, place in freezer containers, leaving 1/2-inch headspace or pack into freezer bags. Use this puree in recipes or substitute in the same amount in any recipe calling for solid pack canned pumpkin.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Pumpkin Soup
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 1/4 cup finely diced carrots
- 2 stalks finely chopped celery
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 (10-1/2-oz.) can chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
In large saucepan, sauté onion, carrot and celery in butter until softened. Stir in pumpkin, salt, poultry seasoning and thyme. Add chicken broth and whipping cream while stirring. Cook until hot and bubbly.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Overnight Pumpkin Spice Rolls
Dough
- 1/4 cup warm milk
- 1-1/2 tsp. yeast
- 1/4 cup sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 egg
- 2-1/2 to 2-3/4 cups flour, divided
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed and softened
Filling
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
Icing
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
In small bowl, mix warm milk, yeast and 1 Tbsp. of the sugar. Set aside until yeast becomes foamy. In a large bowl, mix 2-1/2 cups of the flour, salt, cinnamon and remaining 3 Tbsp. sugar. Cut in butter until sandy in texture.
In the mixer bowl of a stand mixer combine the pumpkin, vanilla and egg. Using the dough hook, add the yeast mixture and then the flour mixture. Beat with dough hook for 10 minutes on medium speed, until dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl and becomes elastic.
If dough is still very wet and stringy, add remaining 1/4 cup flour. Shape into a ball and place into oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and set in warm place 1-2 hours or until double in size.
For filling, stir together sugar, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Place dough on floured surface. Roll with a rolling pin into a 15-by-12-inch rectangle. Spread melted butter over dough, leaving about 1 inch unbuttered on the long sides. Sprinkle with sugar and spice mixture. Starting with one long edge, roll it up into a log and pinch the seam together. Cut the dough into 4 pieces and then cut each piece into 3 for a total of 12 rolls.
Arrange evenly in a 9-by-13 greased pan with cut sides down. Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight. In the morning, remove pan from refrigerator and let set for 30 minutes. Place on top of oven while it preheats, covered with a towel, to rise for another 30-45 minutes or until doubled. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Cool slightly.
For icing, heat butter over medium heat and cook until solids become deep, toffee brown. Set aside. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until soft and creamy. Add powdered sugar and browned butter. Beat to combine and spread over warm rolls. Serve warm.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Pumpkin Muffins
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup canned pumpkin (or cooked, pureed pumpkin)
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup water
- 1-2/3 cup flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup nuts, chopped (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine eggs, sugar, pumpkin, oil and water in medium-sized mixing bowl. Stir together flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder and spices in a separate bowl. Add dry ingredients to wet, and stir to blend.
Place batter 3/4 to the top of non-stick or lightly oiled muffin tins. You may also use cupcake liners. If desired, sprinkle with sugar. Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the middle of muffin comes out clean. Remove from pan right away
Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Pumpkin (or Squash) Pancakes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 2 cups pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup molasses or maple syrup
- 3-4 Tbsp. buttermilk or milk
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter or margarine, melted
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans or hazelnuts, optional
- Powdered sugar for dusting
In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside. In another bowl, beat egg slightly. Add pumpkin or squash puree, molasses or syrup, milk or buttermilk and melted butter or margarine. Mix until smooth. Blend in the dry ingredients all at once. Mix until batter is smooth.
Allow batter to rest for 30 minutes or more. Stir nuts into batter, and add additional Tbsp. of buttermilk or milk if batter is too thick.
To make pancakes, spoon a heaping Tbsp. of batter onto a lightly greased preheated griddle or heavy skillet. With the back of the spoon, flatten batter to about 1/2-inch thickness. Cook slowly until bubbles appear on top and bottom is golden brown. Lift edge to check.
Turn and cook until other side is golden brown. Place on a platter and set platter in a warm oven. Continue making pancakes until all batter is used. Makes about 24, 3-inch pancakes. Serves 4 to 6 people. Garnish with powdered sugar or serve with corn syrup, maple syrup or your favorite pancake syrup.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Roasted Pumpkin Seed Snack Mix
- 2 cups crispy rice or wheat cereal squares
- 1/2 cup roasted whole pumpkin seeds
- 1/3 cup slivered almonds
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup raisins
Mix all ingredients together and serve.
Source: Michigan State University Extension Service
Sweet Potato Pumpkin Soup
- 1 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1 cup onion (chopped)
- 1 tsp. ginger (ground)
- 1⁄2 tsp. curry powder
- 1⁄4 tsp. cumin (ground)
- 1⁄4 tsp. nutmeg (ground)
- 2 cloves garlic (minced) or 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 cups sweet potato (peeled and cubed)
- 2 cups low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth or vegetable broth (see quick tips)
- 1-1⁄2 cups water
- 1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin
- 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk
- 3 Tbsp. reduced fat sour cream
Heat oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté for 3 minutes.
Add ginger, curry, cumin, nutmeg and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the sweet potato, broth, water, and pumpkin and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the sweet potato is soft (15 to 20 minutes), stirring constantly. Stir in the milk until heated through (don’t boil).
Ladle into bowls and top with 1/2 Tbsp. low-fat sour cream. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: Purdue University Extension Service
