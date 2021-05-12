Unless you have sworn off television news, refused to open up your computer for the last few months and have chosen to refrain from reading a newspaper (until now), you already know that Brood X cicadas are about to emerge after 17 years. Do you believe it?
The scientists have been telling us for a while that this 17-year mega-hatch will begin any day now. Just last week, I read about people finding holes in their yards, but no cicadas.
The article said these dime-sized holes are the first signs. Later, after receiving rain and warmer temperatures, the cicadas will finally emerge. But, it did rain, and I thoroughly enjoyed those days when the temperature was in the 80s. Still, no cicadas.
I am, however, convinced that they will come. Scientists have verifiable proof attained through study and eyewitness accounts that 2021 will again see a Brood X mega-hatch. When you count backward, you find that this particular cicada group hatched in 2004, 1987, and 1970.
Those studying during the ‘70s are most likely retired by now. How do we know what they witnessed? We can check what they recorded because they wrote down what they encountered.
Even though we haven’t seen trees full of little red-eyed cicadas yet, we know they are coming.
We can say the same thing when it comes to the return of the Savior. We may not know the exact day or hour when He will arrive, but we can be sure that He will return.
How can we be sure? Because the Bible is full of eyewitness accounts that are just as trustworthy. In 2 Peter 1, beginning at verse 16, we read: “For we did not follow cleverly devised myths when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we were eyewitnesses of his majesty. For when he received honor and glory from God the Father, and the voice was borne to him by the Majestic Glory, ‘This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased,’ we ourselves heard this very voice borne from heaven, for we were with him on the holy mountain.”
The men that heard God’s voice from heaven were reliable eyewitnesses. They witnessed Jesus transfigured on the mountaintop and saw His revealed glory. Their testimony of the gospel message is trustworthy because they were there when it happened.
That’s the point Peter is making in his letter as he pushes his readers to live holy lives. He does so by reminding them of the day when he saw the unveiled glory of the Savior of the world.
What he saw was not a myth or a dream. The transfiguration was real. Likewise, the message that Jesus shared with them was not a story meant to make people feel good. The gospel is a message that the King of kings has arrived.
The eyewitnesses to His death and resurrection are a trustworthy source of historical significance.
Do we know when Jesus will return? No. But you can be sure that He will. Just as sure as the scientist knows, when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees, the cicadas will finally emerge.
