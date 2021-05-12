ST. GEORGE — Teenagers and children looking for a special summer week will want to check into Camp Horseshoe in Tucker County this summer.
Teen camps include a Teen Entrepreneurship Summit June 13 to 19 and a Teen Leadership Summit on June 20-26.
They include active learning sessions with plenty time for recreation, the great outdoors, campfires, talent show and swimming.
Adventure Camps for boys and girls ages 7-12 have 4 weeks to choose from, July 4-10, July 11-17, July 18-24 and July 25-31.
For more information about any of these programs, check out our web page at www.yla-youthleadership.org /Camp Horseshoe, contact Sharon at Horseshoe Leadership Center, 304-478-2481 or e-mail horseshoe@yla-youthleadership.org.
