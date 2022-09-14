Generally, when it comes to family members, folks have a little bit in common. Maybe the same eye color. Maybe their voices sort of sound the same. Maybe they all have freckles, or similar mannerisms, or inside jokes.
But sometimes, ever-so-rarely, a family has a shared talent. A shared gift.
A shared passion.
Patrick, Nathan and Marissa Coyle are all Romney natives who studied in the same program at WVU, seeking a career in the same field – physical therapy.
Right now, Nathan and Patrick are physical therapists, and Marissa is a 2nd-year graduate student. The “spoiled rotten” baby of the family, Marissa said she originally didn’t want to follow in her older brothers’ footsteps.
“For the longest time I thought about going to physicians assistant school,” she admitted. “I wanted to do something different than my brothers…but I took an aquatic therapy class and fell in love with the rehab aspect of it.”
While Marissa never underwent PT herself, she said she had her interest piqued after watching family and friends go through it.
Like Patrick, for example.
“It wasn’t until I injured my shoulder – at 4-H camp throwing a Frisbee too hard – and then my ACL in baseball a year later that I had to attend physical therapy,” Patrick said. “I knew that I liked people and I liked science – I was called a science nerd growing up – and here was something that incorporated both.”
The eldest Coyle sibling praised the Exercise Physiology major at WVU – the major that’s the jumping-off point for med school, dentistry, physicians’ assistants and “pretty much anything in the health sciences field.”
“(It) is an excellent program, and is more challenging and in-depth than most Exercise Science programs at different colleges,” he said. “I loved the program.” After graduating in 2018, Patrick started working at Rankin Physical Therapy in Hedgesville – where his younger brother Nathan works as well.
“When he first started, we worked together 2 days a week and I loved it,” Patrick said.
Marissa’s eyeing a few different options for her career path once she finishes school.
“I’m definitely thinking of working in an outpatient clinic, but I’m also considering looking into neurological rehabilitation,” she said. “Ideally, I’d like to end up somewhere at least close to home so I can be close to my family.”
The Coyle family – the trio and their Romney-residing parents Tammy and Dave – are close-knit. It didn’t always feel that way growing up, Marissa said, adding that because she and Nathan were closer in age, they fought “all the time.”
“Had to drive my poor parents crazy,” she laughed.
Patrick added that because Nathan was the middle child, they also butted heads as kids, but as they’ve gotten older, that has changed.
“People always said that we would be best friends one day, and I never believed them,” he said. “But they were right.”
Having such a shared career path, the trio often will just get to talking about work or school, and their parents just sit back and listen. Tammy is a math teacher and Dave worked in management in the poultry industry – 2 jobs that are nowhere near the healthcare field, Patrick pointed out, but they’re not as different as they might seem.
“Both of their professions involve interacting with the public and required an ability to talk to people, problem solve and think critically,” he analyzed. “Diagnosing why a house of chickens is not adding weight as it should, or why a student is not learning fractions as well as they should, is really no different from diagnosing why a person’s hip is hurting.”
He added that no matter what the Coyle kids were doing, their parents encouraged them to work hard:
“Having 2 parents who understood (the importance of) education, work ethic, being able to talk to people and taking responsibility, is why I was able to be successful.”
The Coyle trio has gone from bickering kids to passionate adults, and at the end of the day, Marissa said she’s glad to have 2 brothers in the same field.
“I love knowing that I will always have 2 other PTs just a text away if I ever have questions,” she said. “It’s really cool to bounce ideas off each other.”
Patrick echoed her sentiment, highlighting that the relationship between he, Nathan and their younger sister is strengthened by their shared passion.
“Maybe it’s coincidence, or maybe it’s our similar personality traits of enjoying (people) along with being more empathetic that led (Nathan and Marissa) down the same path,” he said. “It has definitely helped bring us together even more, as we now have something very big in common.”
