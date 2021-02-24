For many, Lent is primarily about denying oneself. We say we will give up chocolate, or some activity we enjoy. In this time of self denial and a time of introspection, it’s appropriate to examine closely part of Sunday’s Gospel Lesson, which is taken from Mark 8: 31-38.
In the previous verses Peter has been the star pupil. When Christ asked, “ Who do you think I am?” without hesitation, Peter replied, “You are the Christ.”
In Matthew’s Gospel, Christ says “Blessed are you, Simon, for this was not revealed to you by man, but by my Father… And upon you, I will build my church.”
From that conversation flows today’s lesson.
After blessing Peter, Christ went on to explain His mission. He does not paint a pretty picture. He tells His disciples that He will be turned over to the authorities and after suffering beatings and disgrace at the hands of the authorities,
He will be killed.
This does not jive well with Peter. How can the Christ — the Messiah, the Mighty One — go through this public humiliation and horrific death?
So, as any good friend, he takes Christ aside to straighten Him out. Christ rebukes him in front of all and says to all, the disciples and the crowd, that they must be willing to deny self, take up their cross and follow him if they want to call themselves his disciples.
While that idea of denying self falls right in our season of Lent, I suggest that rather than give up the chocolate or watching our favorite show on TV, let us focus on giving up those things that separate us from our Creator.
If we were to remain focused on that might we, with the strength of the Spirit that abides in each of us, give up those snap judgments we make of others?
I know that I often fail by judging others. And in doing so, I fail to remember Jesus’ warning of “Judge not less thee be judged.”
Maybe if we are more intentional in not judging, we might find it easier to continue to not judge long after the season of Lent is replaced by the season of Easter.
In this season of giving up, maybe we can give up our own time. You know, those times we spend reading a good book or browsing on the Internet; those times that are reserved for me.
Might we instead reach out to one who may be alone or ill, letting them know they are neither by themselves or forgotten? Maybe we can begin to spend quality time with God in reading and studying the Scripture or praying. Maybe we can bake some cookies or a cake and drop it off at the post office, grocery store or Town Hall and say thank you to those who make our life easier (Of course, all the while observing the Covid rules we are living with.)
Maybe we can give up some of our spare change. Our Charge United Methodist Women are challenging all in our Charge to create a Lenten Jar, decorated as one sees fit.
At the ending of the Lenten Devotion for the day, coins and paper are dropped into the jar as a reminder that we are but stewards of what we possess and that we are thankful for the steadfastness of the God we serve.
On Easter Sunday, or the following days, our UMW treasurer will collect all the coins and paper. That money will go to the various outreach ministries the UMW supports.
Here in Hampshire County, it is Pathways and Lighthouse Ministries. Internationally it is Living Hope High School in Kenya. There are other ministries that we support as well.
I’ve come to realize that denying self is not just denying myself my favorite foods or watching TV; rather, it is allowing others to see the grace and love in Christ through my words and deeds.
May you too strive to be, as N.T. Wright says, “An Image Bearer.”
