Warning signs often differ for women
Reading this article could save your life.
If you are a typical woman, you may not know all you need to know about heart disease. You may know about general warning signs, risk factors and healthy behaviors.
Yet, many women do not know that women experience very different symptoms than men. Health research is just now discovering the differences between men and women when it comes to heart health. You also need to know what you can do to lower the chances of having heart disease.
Heart disease is the number 1 killer among women. It may surprise you to learn that more women die from heart disease than from any other cause, including all types of cancer.
It is the leading cause of death for both men and women, among all races and ethnicities, and all income and educational levels.
Coronary heart disease is the most common form of heart disease. The heart needs oxygen that it gets through the blood in the coronary arteries. When the arteries get smaller or clogged and can’t get enough blood to the heart muscle, you get CHD.
If the blood supply is completely cut off, it causes a heart attack. The part of the heart that does not get oxygen begins to die, and some of the heart muscle may be damaged permanently.
Every minute counts during a heart attack. It is critical to know the warning signs and to act quickly. If you have some of these symptoms, call 911 right away:
• Chest discomfort or pressure, fullness, squeezing, or pain in the center of the chest that lasts longer than a few minutes, or comes and goes
• Spreading pain to 1 or both arms, back, jaw or stomach
• Cold sweats and nausea.
As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort. But women are somewhat more likely than men to have some of the other warning signs, such as shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting and back or jaw pain.
Standard cardiac tests often pin down the cause of chest pain in men. But in women, the cause of chest pain may be more difficult to explain. More research is now being done to study women and heart disease.
Are you at risk for heart disease or a heart attack? Anything that increases the chance of getting a disease is called a risk factor. Heart disease risk factors that you cannot control are age, gender, race and family history of heart disease.
The good news is there are many other risk factors you can do something about.
• Don’t smoke, or quit if you do. Ask your health care provider for help.
• Move more. Physical activity strengthens your heart and other organs and helps you maintain a healthy weight.
• Control your blood pressure and get it checked regularly.
• Check your cholesterol levels regularly if it is high. Normal cholesterol levels should be tested at least every 5 years.
• Maintain a healthy weight by limiting extra calories and being active.
• Visit your dentist twice a year. Oral health problems are associated with heart disease.
• Control diabetes. A buildup of blood sugar can damage blood vessels. About 75 percent of people with diabetes die from some type of heart disease.
• Consider an aspirin a day. Ask your doctor if you are a candidate for taking a baby aspirin daily.
• Reduce stress. Making time to enjoy family, friends, and even pets can lower heart rate and blood pressure.
Women often do not make the connection between risk factors and their own chance of developing heart problems. Half of all heart attacks are linked to risk factors that could have been eliminated.
Today, seriously think about which of these risk factors you can improve.
As women, we are often the caregivers, the homemakers and the leaders in our family, faith organizations and community groups. Caring for ourselves is 1 of the most important ways we can be there to care for others.
Yogurt-Berry Smoothies
- 2 c. vanilla low-fat yogurt
- 2 c. frozen berries (strawberries, raspberries or blueberries)
- 1 banana, sliced
- 1/2 c. orange juice
Mix ingredients in blender until smooth. Pour into 4 glasses and serve immediately.
Broccoli Raisin Salad
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 3/4 c. low-fat mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 6 c. chopped broccoli
- 1 c. raisins
- 1 medium peeled and diced red onion
- 4 cooked and crumbled bacon slices (optional)
Mix lemon juice, mayonnaise and sugar. Add other ingredients and mix. Chill for at least 2 hours.
Spinach and Orange Salad with Dressing
- 4 c. fresh spinach, torn into bite-sized pieces
- 3 oranges, peeled and sliced
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 c. raisins or dried cranberries
- 1/4 c. slivered almonds
- Pepper (optional)
Dressing:
- 1/4 c. canola or olive oil
- 1/4 c. vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. tarragon or parsley flakes
- 1 tsp. grated orange peel
Combine salad ingredients. Combine dressing ingredients in a separate container. Just before serving, add dressing to the salad and toss.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Barbecued Chicken
- 5 Tbsp. (3 oz) tomato paste
- 1 tsp. ketchup
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1 tsp. molasses
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 4 tsp. white vinegar
- 3/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. onion powder
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/8 tsp. ginger, grated
- 1-1/2 lbs. chicken (breasts, drumsticks), skinless
Combine all ingredients except chicken in saucepan. Simmer for 15 minutes.
Wash chicken and pat dry. Place on large platter and brush with half of sauce mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour.
Place chicken on baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and broil for 10 minutes on each side to seal in juices. Turn down oven to 350 degrees and add remaining sauce to chicken. Cover chicken with aluminum foil and continue baking for 30 minutes.
Source: Cornell University Extension Service
Stir-Fried Beef And Vegetables
- 2 Tbsp. dry red wine
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp. sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. ginger root, peeled, grated
- 1 lb. boneless round steak, fat-trimmed and cut across grain into 1-1/2-inch strips
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 medium onions, each cut into 8 wedges
- 1/2 lb. fresh mushrooms, rinsed, trimmed and sliced
- 2 stalks celery, bias-cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 2 small green peppers cut into thin lengthwise strips
- 1 c. water chestnuts, drained, sliced
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/4 c. water
Prepare marinade by mixing together wine, soy sauce, sugar and ginger. Marinate meat in mixture while preparing vegetables.
Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in large skillet or wok. Stir-fry onions and mushrooms for 3 minutes over medium-high heat. Add celery and cook for 1 minute. Add remaining vegetables and cook for 2 minutes or until green pepper is tender, but crisp. Transfer vegetables to warm bowl.
Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Stir-fry meat in oil for about 2 minutes, or until meat loses its pink color. Blend cornstarch and water. Stir into meat. Cook and stir until thickened. Return vegetables to skillet. Stir gently and serve
Source: Cornell University Extension Service
1-2-3 Peach Cobbler
Try this healthier, mouth-watering take on a classic favorite.
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 c. peach nectar
- 1/4 c. pineapple or peach juice (can use juice from canned peaches)
- 2 cans (16 oz. each) peaches, packed in juice, drained, (or 1-3/4 l.b fresh), sliced
- 1 Tbsp. tub margarine
- 1 c. dry pancake mix
- 2/3 c. all-purpose flour
- 1/2 c. sugar
- 2 /3 c. evaporated skim milk
- As needed, nonstick cooking spray
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
Combine cinnamon, vanilla, cornstarch, peach nectar and pineapple or peach juice in saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until mixture thickens and bubbles. Add sliced peaches to mixture. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes.
In another saucepan, melt margarine and set aside. Lightly spray 8-inch square glass dish with cooking spray. Pour in peach mixture.
In another bowl, combine pancake mix, flour, sugar and melted margarine. Stir in milk. Quickly spoon this mixture over peach mixture. Combine nutmeg and brown sugar. Sprinkle mixture on top of batter.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool and cut into 8 squares.
Source: Cornell University Extension Service
Baked Salmon Dijon
- 1 c. fat free sour cream
- 2 tsp. dried dill
- 3 Tbsp. scallions, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1-1/2 lbs salmon fillet with skin, cut in center
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- As needed, fat-free cooking spray
Whisk sour cream, dill, onion, mustard and lemon juice in small bowl to blend. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil baking sheet with cooking spray.
Place salmon, skin side down, on prepared sheet. Sprinkle with garlic powder and pepper. Spread with the sauce. Bake salmon until just opaque in center, about 20 minutes.
Source: Cornell University Extension Service
Banana Split Oatmeal
- 1/3 c. dry oatmeal, quick cooking
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 3/4 c. very hot water
- 1/2 sliced banana
- 1/2 c. frozen vanilla yogurt, nonfat
- Cinnamon, if desired
In a microwave-safe cereal bowl, mix together the oatmeal and salt. Stir in water. Microwave on high power for 1 minute and then stir. Microwave on high power for another minute and stir again. Microwave an extra 30 to 60 seconds on high power until the cereal reaches the desired thickness. Stir. Top with frozen yogurt and banana slices. Sprinkle with cinnamon if desired.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
