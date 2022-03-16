The “new normal” isn’t so new anymore.
It seems like, over the last 2 years, we’ve seen it all. Wrapping up year 2 of the pandemic and finally seeing Covid-19 shift into the endemic stage (that means that a disease has become commonplace) provides us an opportunity to glance back, 2 years ago, and remember how it all began.
Do you remember...
When N95 masks were reserved for medical personnel only?
When we all had to relearn how to wash our hands properly?
When the first 2 Covid tests (not cases – tests) made the front page of the Review?
The stores that saw a run on toilet paper?
Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop leading the charge with homemade masks?
Gatherings restricted to 5 people?
The C17 flyover to salute frontline workers?
The push for absentee ballots during the 2020 spring election?
The cancellation of the 2020 county fair?
The 2020 open-air prom at Bigg Riggs in Augusta?
When we mispronounced “Schoology” as “school-ology” in its early days?
The days when the 5-color map was only a 4-color map?
The mixed blessing of Virtual Fridays?
When Capon Bridge painted a mural to honor folks on Covid’s front lines?
When the 1st vaccines met arms in December 2020?
We aren’t completely out of the woods yet, but it’s been 2 years and counting.
