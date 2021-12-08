Mountain View dedicates gym
Mountain View Assembly of God held a ceremony and dinner Nov. 28 dedicating the gym to the Rev. William Fout, who passed away 4 years ago.
Rev. Fout began the gym’s renovation, then after his death a crew led by Mac Watts took on the task.
Donations came in to renovate the gym in memory of Pastor Bill, allowing new backboards to be installed. The church thanks everyone who chipped in.
Methodist and Presbyterian joint Cantata
Romney First UMC and Romney Presbyterian Church choirs will be combining for a joint Christmas Cantata service sung at the Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
This will be in place of regular Sunday worship at both churches.
Romney Baptist cantata Sunday
The sanctuary choir of First Baptist Church in Romney will present the Christmas cantata “Bethlehem Morning”, during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 12.
A different kind of presentation will occur during the 11 a.m. worship service Dec. 19. A 1-act “radio” play called “Jacob’s Gift,” adapted from the beloved children’s book by Max Lucado, will be performed.
An in-person Christmas Communion Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Music will be provided by the sanctuary choir and others.
Social distancing will be practiced in accordance with current guidelines. The church is at 325 W. Main Street.
Hope Christian ‘Mystery’ wraps up
Hope Christian Church in Augusta is presenting “The Mystery,” a Christmas program that tells the story of Jesus in an interactive way.
The program began last week and has more performances this weekend — Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12, at both 2 and 7 p.m. There will be a freewill offering as well.
St. Stephen’s sets Christmas Eve worship
St Stephen’s Episcopal Church will hold Christmas Eve service on at 2 p.m. Dec. 24, a Friday.
The Rev. Warren Frederick will preside and he will also be the celebrant on St Stephen’s Day, Sunday, Dec. 26, at 9 a.m.
The church is at 310 E. Main St., Romney.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
Tearcoat calls off kids program
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church has postponed its KICK program for kids until further notice because of Covid-19.
The program normally runs from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.