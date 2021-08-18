PARSONS — Horseshoe Leadership Center, serving children and youth since 1940 in the Monongahela National Forest, will hold its 81st anniversary Horseshoe Homecoming weekend Aug. 27-29.
A Farm-to-Table banquet fundraiser begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
The weekend celebration will feature home-style meals, campfires, hikes, storytelling and fun for all ages. The weekend will conclude with a 4-course meal in the chestnut-paneled dining hall built by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Each course features locally sourced, in-season gourmet foods prepared by renowned chefs and culinary professionals.
A silent auction as well as live auction after the meal will feature artisan items including a handmade quilt from the Horseshoe Heritage Arts Quilt Retreat participants, handcrafted wooden bowls, blacksmith art by Lucas Warner Silver + Steel, watercolor art, homemade foods, wines and more.
All proceeds from the banquet and auction will support the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association’s mission in providing youth leadership programs at Camp Horseshoe and other programs throughout West Virginia and Ohio.
Banquet tickets are available for $50 per adult, with reduced prices for children and students. For more information or to RSVP, call 304-478-2481 or email sharon@yla-youthleadership.org.
