At times this summer, smoke from Canadian wildfires has led to poor air quality for millions of people, including those in West Virginia.
As long as the fires continue to burn, there’s a potential for them to cause air quality problems in the state, but a lot depends on the wind, said Gabe Wawrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
“That’s primarily what drives us having smoke in the region,” Wawrin said. “There’s fires farther north, and then the mid to upper level winds associated with the jet stream, the smoke is lofted high into the atmosphere. The jet stream picks that up and if it flows right… it’ll transport it down into our region.”
While poor air quality can cause health problems for everyone, Dr. Anthony Roohollahi, a pulmonologist with Charleston Area Medical Center, said it most affects those with lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
“Especially people with asthma, irritation to your airway can really cause a flare of asthma that becomes difficult to manage,” he said.
That means an outsized effect on West Virginia, where 13.6 percent of residents have COPD — more than twice the national amount of 6.4 percent, according to 2020 data from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
More than 12 percent of West Virginians have asthma, compared to 9.2 percent in the United States, according to DHHR.
The state Department of Environmental Protection partners with the National Weather Service to put out alerts related to the air quality, which are available on the NWS website.
To stay healthy during the chance of wildfire smoke, Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, recommends people keep an eye on the Air Quality Index. The scale runs from 1, which notes good air quality with little to no risk, to 500, which denotes emergency levels of pollution.
“You can you can really follow the Air Quality Index — everyone can because it is very dynamic, and it changes a lot based upon, one, the direction of the winds, two, the severity of the fires, and three, rain, how much precipitation we’re having that is knocking a lot of the particles that are in the air out and down to the ground,” Eshenaur said.
The Air Quality Index measures the amount of PM 2.5 — fine particulate matter — in the air that can inflame airway diseases like COPD and asthma, said Dr. Saif Al Qatarneh, a pediatric pulmonologist with West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Hospital.
On the index, a number from 0 to 50 is considered the green zone, meaning the air quality is good and air pollution poses little or no risk.
When the index gets to 101 or above, it can have negative health effects for people with lung diseases like COPD and asthma.
Al Qatarneh treats kids who have asthma, bronchitis and recurrent wheezing.
“We always try to explain to the families to stick to the asthma protocols and asthma recommendations, such as taking their inhalers. Whether it’s the maintenance inhaler, or using the rescue inhaler,” he said. “… And probably it’s a good idea to avoid long exposure to outdoors, activities or outdoor environments, especially during these types of events.”
At 151 and above, the general public can experience health effects and people with lung diseases can experience more serious effects.
To protect themselves, Roohollahi said people can use a high efficiency particulate air filter in their home to filter the small particulates from the fires that can get deep into lungs and irritate the respiratory tract.
If people have to go outside when the air quality is poor, they can wear an N95 mask to filter the particulates, too.
People who are traveling by car in poor air quality can use the recirculate option on the air conditioning so that it’s not pulling in air from outside, Eshenaur said. Likewise, many home air conditioning units have options to recirculate the air inside a home instead of pulling it in from outside.
Usually, the health effects of poor air quality are short term unless there’s prolonged exposure, Roohollahi said.
Patients should also monitor themselves for symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and worsening shortness of breath, Roohollahi said.
“If you have prescriptions, make sure you’re using your prescriptions like they’re prescribed,” he said. “But if you start developing symptoms over that and you have a rescue medication like something like albuterol to try it and see if you get better… and you should probably contact your health care provider.”
