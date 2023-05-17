In the neighborhood where I grew up in Pennsylvania, about every second house had a large, green colored, metal box in the front yard. I didn’t know much about these “mysterious boxes” when I was younger. All I knew was they were warm in the winter (snow never accumulated on them), warm in the spring (we would lay on them on cold spring nights and watch the stars at night) and hot in the summer (we used to see who was tough enough to keep their bare legs on it the longest).
Now that I have matured (for those of you who know me, this is relative term), I have come to realize these “magical boxes” were in fact utility company power transformers used by Pennsylvania Power Company to provide power to our home and all the other homes in our neighborhood. As I thought about these fond memories recently, a thought occurred to me. When my friends and I were playing, laying on and using our green “mystery box” as a piece of furniture, we had absolutely no idea how much power lay within inches of our finger tips.
Hebrews 4:12 says, “For the word of God is quick and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” How many times I need a reminder of the power of the word of God. The very same scriptures that provided guidance to souls in the Bible are still alive and active and, most of all, as powerful as ever.
Church, I have to say, is similar. Just like I was ignorant of the power we had in that green box, so often we are ignorant of the power that lays in the word of God. We would rather look everywhere else for answers but our dusty Bibles on the shelf or in the drawer. When life begins to overwhelm me, I can always trace it to a lack of time I have spent in my prayer in the word of God. All we need to do to access the power of God is to open our hearts and open his word. And trust me, the warmth of God’s love is a million times better than laying on a power transformer on a cool spring evening. Much better. And best of all, our God never has power problems.
First published May 20, 2015.
