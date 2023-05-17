Jed Metzler

In the neighborhood where I grew up in Pennsylvania, about every second house had a large, green colored, metal box in the front yard. I didn’t know much about these “mysterious boxes” when I was younger. All I knew was they were warm in the winter (snow never accumulated on them), warm in the spring (we would lay on them on cold spring nights and watch the stars at night) and hot in the summer (we used to see who was tough enough to keep their bare legs on it the longest).

Now that I have matured (for those of you who know me, this is relative term), I have come to realize these “magical boxes” were in fact utility company power transformers used by Pennsylvania Power Company to provide power to our home and all the other homes in our neighborhood. As I thought about these fond memories recently, a thought occurred to me. When my friends and I were playing, laying on and using our green “mystery box” as a piece of furniture, we had absolutely no idea how much power lay within inches of our finger tips.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.