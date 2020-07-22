Gardening does not have to end with the summer weather. Fall gardening comes with plenty of advantages.
Fall gardeners deal with a decrease in temperatures, pests and diseases. However, many of these fall crops should be planted not. In an addition to continual harvests from tomatoes, peppers and squash, several spring crops can be sown a second time in the fall.
Here are some tips to keep your garden going.
Replenish the soil
Healthy soil is the key to a productive garden. If a soil test was not conducted earlier in the spring it’s not too late. Remember, the WVU Soil Testing lab will conduct a soil test free for West Virginia residents. Contact the extension office for instructions.
It’s as simple as digging up a representative sample of soil, placing it in a plastic Ziploc bag, and sending it to the lab. If you don’t have time for a soil test, add a balanced fertilizer, compost or rotted manure to beds planned for fall crops.
Clear out all weeds and debris from crops sown earlier in the year. For larger gardens it can be helpful to use crop rotations. For example, if a garden bed contained an earlier sowing of summer squash, plant a second round of summer squash in a different location.
Keep up the moisture
To have crops for harvest in the fall, many must be seeded during the warm weeks of July and August. Direct seeded crops – especially carrots – need consistent moisture. Seedings should be watered daily until seedlings emerge.
Be sure to watch for hot, windy days that can completely dry out the soil. After seeding, try covering the soil with garden fabric or burlap and watering on top of the fabric so the soil is not displaced.
Know your hardiness zone
The key to fall planting is knowing the hardiness zone of your garden. The average first fall frost date in Hampshire County is approximately Oct. 15, but it’s important to note first frost dates are based on temperature averages.
Each year is different, so the exact first frost date is likely to be different each year. In addition, every garden is different, and with the elevation differences in our county these differences are amplified. Using the first frost date you can calculate out the last possible planting date for fall crops.
Right now, in late July, there are opportunities to plant fall crops and sow a second round of quickly maturing warm season crops like summer squash.
Using the first frost date, and the number of days to maturity (typically found on the seed packet), it’s easy to calculate the last possible planting dates. For example, a typical zucchini takes between 45 and 55 days to mature. If growing zucchini for a fall crop, add 10 extra days to account for slower growing conditions during the shorter days of fall.
Zucchini will be killed by any freeze or frost event, so move the first frost date ahead 2 weeks – around Oct. 1, then calculate 65 days before Oct. 1 to determine the last planting date. The last planting date for summer squash, 65 days before Oct. 1 is July 28.
For those that don’t want to involve math with gardening – the WVU garden calendar has planting dates for fall crops.
Good fall crops
Some types of vegetables are well suited for the fall. Brassicas like broccoli, collards, cauliflower, kale, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts and arugula are excellent candidates. These plants can be started indoors in late July and planted out in late August for a fall harvest.
Brassicas are very cold tolerant and will keep growing past the first Fall frost. They may even taste better when harvesting in cooler weather.
Root crops are another great addition to a fall garden. Carrots, radishes, beets and turnips can continuously be sown throughout August and into September.
Try sowing in 10-day intervals to spread out the harvest. If you have access to a high tunnel or cold frame you can make successions even later into the fall for harvesting over winter.
Lettuce is quick to bolt during the warm days of summer, but it will thrive as temperatures cool in the fall. Space heads of lettuce 10 to 12 inches apart, and for harvesting baby leaves space plants 2 to 3 inches apart and harvest regularly.
Shade cloth can be used to get lettuce growing during the heat of August. Some lettuce varieties have been bred for growing in the fall and winter. Some cooler weather lettuce varieties include North Pole, Monte Carlo, Green Forest, Ruby Sky, Little Gem and Salad Bowl.
Although garlic is not typically harvested until the following summer don’t forget to add it to your fall gardening tasks. Seed garlic often sells out quickly, so make sure to order soon.
Garlic bulbs should be broken into cloves, and each clove should be planted 1 to 1-1/2 inches deep and 4 to 6 inches apart in rows. Garlic bulbs should be planted after the first frost, but before any hard freezes or frozen ground. Cover garlic plantings will a layer of straw for extra protection.
The goal is to have roots forming before the cold of winter, so the stalks send up quickly in the spring.
Bean or Chickpea Dip
1 can (15-1/2 oz.) kidney beans or chick peas, drained
1 Tbsp. vinegar
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 tsp. chili powder or to taste
2 Tbsp. onion, chopped
1 tsp. parsley, chopped
1/2 tsp. salt
Green, red or yellow peppers (optional)
Assorted vegetables for dipping (carrot, celery or pepper sticks, mushrooms, broccoli pieces, etc.)
Place in blender the beans, vinegar, oil and chili powder. Blend until the ingredients are smooth. If you do not have a blender, mash the beans until they are smooth, and then add other ingredients. Transfer to a small bowl.
Stir in onions, parsley and salt.
Cut the top off green, red or yellow peppers and fill with dip (or serve in a bowl).
Use vegetable sticks as dippers or spread on bread or crackers.
Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Caprese Salad Kabobs
24 grape tomatoes
12 cherry-size fresh mozzarella cheese balls
24 fresh basil leaves
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 tsp. balsamic vinegar
On each of 12 appetizer skewers, alternately thread two tomatoes, one cheese ball and basil leaves.
To serve, whisk together oil and vinegar; drizzle over kabobs.
Source: WVU Extension Service
Fall Harvest Salad
5 cups torn leaf lettuce
2-1/2 cups spinach leaves
1 medium red apple, chopped
1 medium pear, chopped
4 tsp. lemon juice
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup feta cheese crumbles
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Dressing
2-1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1-1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
2 tsp. honey
1/2 tsp. salt
Combine leaf lettuce and spinach leaves in a large salad bowl. Mix apples and pears with lemon juice in a small bowl and add to lettuce mixture.
Prepare dressing by whisking together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey and salt; pour over lettuce mixture and toss to coat.
Sprinkle salad with cranberries, feta cheese and walnuts. Serve immediately.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Farmers Market Squash Sauté
2 cups whole grain rotini pasta
3 boneless chicken breasts
1 Tbsp. olive oil
2 medium zucchini, diced
4 medium carrots, peeled and diced
2 medium yellow squash, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tsp. fresh chopped basil
3/4 cup light Alfredo sauce
2 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta according to package directions. Roast chicken breasts at 400 degrees to an internal temperature of 165 degrees about 25-35 minutes. Dice chicken into bite-sized pieces.
In a large sauté pan, add olive oil, zucchini and carrots. Sauté until slightly cooked. Add yellow squash and garlic and sauté until all vegetables are tender. Remove from heat and stir in basil, diced chicken and pasta.
Add Alfredo sauce and toss until ingredients are evenly coated. Reheat by tossing the ingredients in the sauté pan for 3-5 minutes over medium heat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Garden Vegetable Cakes
1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1⁄3 cup all purpose flour
1⁄2 tsp. baking powder
1⁄4 tsp. dill weed
1⁄4 tsp. each salt and pepper
4 eggs (or 1 cup egg substitute)
2 Tbsp. minced green onion with tops
2 tsp. lemon juice
1 clove garlic or 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1-1⁄2 cups shredded vegetables (unpeeled zucchini (drained and pressed), potato, carrots, bell pepper, celery, sweet potato or yam)
In medium bowl, stir together cheese, flour, baking powder, dill weed, salt and pepper.
Beat in eggs, green onions, lemon juice and garlic until well blended. Stir all shredded vegetables into the batter.
Heat skillet or griddle over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). Lightly spray or oil with cooking spray.
For each vegetable cake, pour 1/3 cup batter onto hot skillet or griddle. Cook on both sides until golden brown. Serve warm.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: Oregon State University Extension Service
Stuffed Peppers with Turkey and Vegetables
1 cup cooked rice (white or brown)
3 bell peppers (green, red, or yellow)
10 oz. ground turkey (half a 20 ounce package)
1 tsp. Italian Seasoning (or basil and oregano leaves)
1 tsp. garlic powder or 4 cloves garlic, minced
1⁄4 tsp. each salt and pepper
1⁄2 onion (about 1/2 cup)
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1 chopped zucchini (about 1 cup)
1 can (14.5 ounce) diced tomatoes with liquid
Cook the rice or prepare instant rice according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut the peppers in half from top to bottom. Remove the stem and seeds.
In a large skillet over medium heat (300 degrees in an electric skillet), cook the turkey until no longer pink. Add seasonings during last few minutes.
Add onion, mushrooms, and zucchini to the skillet. Add a small amount of oil, if needed. Saute until tender.
Mix in the tomatoes and rice. Remove from heat.
Fill the pepper halves with the skillet mixture.
Cover the baking dish with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes or until peppers are tender when poked with a fork.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: Oregon State University Extension Service
Stir-Fry Vegetables with Chicken, Beef or Tofu
1 cup chicken, beef or vegetable broth
2 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
1 Tbsp. corn starch
1 tsp. garlic powder
Pinch of pepper
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
5 cups sliced vegetables, fresh or frozen (celery, broccoli, zucchini, onions, green beans, carrots, peppers)
2 cups uncooked chicken or beef or 4-ounce firm tofu in bite size pieces
6 cups cooked brown rice
Mix together broth, soy sauce, corn starch, garlic powder and pepper. Set aside.
Heat oil in a skillet and add vegetables. Cook 5 minutes over high heat; shake pan often. Remove vegetables from pan.
Place beef, chicken or tofu in the skillet. Stir and cook uncovered over high heat until cooked thoroughly. Lower heat. Return vegetables to skillet. Pour broth mix over vegetables and tofu or meat, stirring constantly. Cook about 2 minutes or until liquid thickens.
Serve immediately over cooked rice. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
