I haven’t been blessed with an unfaltering sense of direction. I’m not hopeless when it comes to navigating myself, but I do like a little bit of electronic aid.
My navigation app of choice is Waze – if you haven’t heard of it, it’s a little more in-depth than, say Apple or Google Maps. It alerts you to upcoming road construction, police presence, vehicles on the shoulder and even roadkill sometimes. Very useful in a pinch.
Until this weekend, when it failed me.
I was attending my cousin’s Confirmation party in Jefferson County. I tippity-tapped their address into my device before I left Romney, and Waze guided me safely the entire way.
It didn’t occur to me, however, that over there on that side of the Panhandle, I wouldn’t have any service.
(I switched to AT&T about a year after I moved to Hampshire County. Don’t ask me how I made it an entire year here with Verizon; I really couldn't tell you.)
Even with AT&T, I had nothing. No service whatsoever. As my mom would say, “Zero, zilcho, none-o.”
It hadn’t occurred to me that I might not be able to use my navigating app to get BACK to Romney. I still tippity-tapped my home address into the app and started driving, hoping that the dead zone was simply in my cousin’s Shenandoah Junction driveway.
“Oops – Something went wrong,” read the error message. Keeping my eyes on the road, I refreshed, and refreshed, and refreshed.
Still zero, zilcho, none-o. I uttered an expletive as I continued driving. I don’t fiddle with my phone when I drive, and I’d like to pretend that it comes from a place of moral superiority – but in reality I simply can’t multitask. I can’t text and walk either, so I definitely can’t use my phone when I drive.
I knew I had missed my turn in Kearneysville, and panic was starting to set in. There weren’t any stores or parking lots for me to easily pull over. It was just farmland, farmland, and more farmland, and it was getting dark. There was a lump in my throat. I was starting to freak out.
I bumped my Camry over to the side of the road and stopped. Still nothing. I sent up a silent prayer and decided to forsake my Waze app (since it had forsaken me first). I opened my lesser-used Google Maps app and entered my address, crossing my fingers.
Boom. My route appeared on the screen. I didn’t even look at the route the app offered – I just got back on the road and started driving, thrilled that Google missed the “Emma Doesn’t Have Service” memo. I went over hill and over dale, and then my app said something very, very strange.
“At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit.”
The roundabout?! I scrunched my nose. I guess this was my penance for not thinking ahead.
(Look – I hate roundabouts. I’m always hearing that they’re “the future,” but that doesn’t stop my brain from ceasing to work whenever I’m approaching one. Plus, I studied abroad in Paris when I was in college, and the “roundabout” surrounding the Arc de Triomphe was the most terrifying traffic pattern I’ve ever seen with my own 2 eyes. I get flashbacks. It’s terrible.)
Gritting my teeth and trying not to be dramatic, I took the 2nd exit at the roundabout.
Then the app spoke again: “At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit.”
Another roundabout? Didn’t I just do this? Sure enough, there was yet another roundabout just up ahead. I frowned, yielded to a big silver truck speeding around the traffic circle and zipped over to the 2nd exit – again.
Thank the Lord that’s over, I thought.
The Lord had other plans, actually.
“At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit.”
“Are you kidding me right now?” I asked out loud. How many of these was I going to have to suffer through before I magically found myself back on 81? Did I REALLY deserve this, all because I didn’t have the foresight to predict that AT&T and Waze would crap out in Jefferson County?
Thankfully, that was the last one. I don’t know that I’ve ever been happy to get on 81, but let me tell you, after driving all over you-know-what’s half-acre, I couldn't have been more excited for an interstate.
Technology, am I right? It’s great when it works, but when it doesn't…get ready to take the 2nd exit.
