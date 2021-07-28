This is turning out to be a very unusual, but good, gardening season. Plants that haven’t bloomed or grown well for years are up and thriving.
It’s easy to just go out to the garden these days, especially on these cloudy mornings, but don’t forget to use sunscreen and to take water. We have had some cooler days, but that sun has not abated and even those cloudy days are not safe.
There is always that exception to the rule and of course we have one plant that is not doing well and that would be the clematis, Comtesse de Bouchard. She has always been a very proliferate bloomer, putting out large pink flowers well after Nelly Moser and Jackmanii have finished (normally from June right through September), but this year we’ve had two flowers.
The Comtesse grows where the 2 kittens play, and, although they pretty much finished off the plumes of the Astilbe, she has wonderful foliage, so they’re not her problem. I gave her some fertilizer high in phosphorus, so we shall see if that works.
This clematis is about 10 years old and she has never needed attention, so maybe she is telling us to stop ignoring her. It’s easy to take things for granted when they perform well for long periods of time.
Now, when I say the clematis is the only plant not doing well, I am discounting those with stunted growth due to the deer and groundhog. Hopefully we have a couple friends who will thin the herd here this fall.
And kindly don’t talk about a cute little ‘Bambi’ in the yard. They are munching our plants too. They just can’t jump as high yet.
We have had no luck enticing the groundhog into our trap. This week we are trying corn, peanut butter and marshmallows. I read they like cantaloupe, so that will be next. We need to borrow another trap.
We have a Heliopsis that is doing well right along side a hibiscus that has one tiny green leaf left down at ground level. And that folks, is how you know the deer won’t bother a plant.
Obviously, heliopsis goes on the deer proof list. And we all know how reliable a deer proof list is.
Do not forget to check yourself and your children for ticks when you come indoors after gardening or just walking around the yard. We have a friend who tested positive for Lyme disease even though she sprayed tick repellent every time she went out and never found a tick on her body.
She was becoming exhausted all the time for no apparent reason and a trip to the doctor resulted in the surprising positive lyme diagnosis. Fortunately, it can be managed, but fatigue can be a lingering problem with Lyme disease. The bottom line is to do full body exams and pay attention to any strange changes in your body.
And right along with that, let’s talk about poison ivy. It seems every year someone is having a problem with it, so here are some basic facts.
Make sure you and your children are familiar with the 3 leaves, whether it is a vine growing up a tree trunk or along the ground. Look it up online and show it to your children so there is no mistaking it.
Never ever make any attempt to burn it and weed whacking poison ivy is never a good idea as it will fly everywhere and get on your clothes and any unprotected spot on your body and on everyone in close proximity to you.
Plus it will lay on the ground waiting to infect you. If you are the very least bit unsure how to properly get rid of poison ivy, speak to a professional about the correct way to go about this and adhere to that information to the letter. This may be the time to use a heavy duty herbicide.
Now, one more word of caution. We recently had 3 friends (all had been fully vaccinated) come down with the new strain of the virus. One lady was very sick for a week and her comment was how much worse it could have been had she not been vaccinated at all. If you have not been vaccinated, it is not too late.
Stay safe, my friends.
