They say every dog has its day, and the dogs had their day a few weeks ago. Last week, it was the cats’ turn. It was very appropriate to have the awesome scaredy-cat pictures for Halloween. Just like the dogs, these are a lot of well-loved and cared for cats in our homes.
Would you believe I have lilacs in bloom, and I have seen some in other people’s yards? I had a bouquet and it smelled and felt like spring. That was wishful thinking. My grandmother told me if you pulled all the leaves off the lilac bush in July, it would bloom again in the fall. I never did that, just appreciated the lilacs, whatever time they bloomed.
It’s that time of year to set our clocks back this Saturday night for 1 hour. Also check the smoke alarms and any other battery-operated alarms.
Veterans Day will be coming up on the 11th. Stop and think about why we have Veterans Day; we need to appreciate our veterans every day and tell them and thank them for their service. They are the reason we live in a free country, and we need to stand up for our country and stand to salute the flag. They are why we are free and need to be honored.
