Family mealtimes are important and allow all of the family members to sit down and enjoy a meal together.
This can sometimes be challenging with family members’ busy schedules. However, a little extra planning to make this happen is imperative, as the benefits are lifelong. Research reveals that family members that eat together are happier and healthier.
Research also affirms that family mealtimes build strong family bonds while having a positive influence on family communications, nutrition intake, new and old family traditions, childhood obesity and character and social development.
Regularly scheduled meal and snack times help kids learn structure for eating. It’s also an opportunity to learn and practice good behaviors.
Benefits of Family Mealtime:
• Relationship building: Eating together gives family members the opportunity to learn more about each other. Turn off cell phones and the TV. Use this time to connect to each other, talk and make memories together.
• Stability: Eating with family members gives children a sense of security. Research reveals that eating together as a family decreases the chances that children will engage in risky behaviors such as drinking and smoking.
• Money savings: Preparing and eating family meals together saves money. It’s cheaper to prepare meals at home than it is to dine out. Letting children have a role in helping to prepare meals also teaches them important life skills that they will need later in life.
• Social skill development: Family mealtimes give children the opportunity to practice good manners at the table, as well as practice conversation and social skills.
• Better understanding of portion sizes: Family mealtimes allow children to learn about food groups, nutrition and correct portion sizes.
• Better understanding of nutrition: Meals enjoyed at home are usually healthier than meals consumed while eating out. Try to include a variety of healthy foods from the 5 food groups.
• Positive role modeling: Be a good example. If children see older family members try new foods, they are more likely to try new things, too.
Keys to enjoyment
• Plan ahead: Think about cooking double the amount of meat you need for Monday night’s dinner so that you already have precooked meat for Tuesday’s dinner. Make 2 casseroles and freeze 1 for a busy night.
• Set a good example: Family mealtimes are a great opportunity to teach and practice good table manners.
• It doesn’t have to be fancy: Family meals to not have to involve a lot of time and preparation. They can be pre-made or simple meals such as grilled cheese and tomato soup. Strive for healthy and time spent together, not elaborate meals.
Slow Cooker Apple Pork Roast
- 3 apples with peel, cored and cut into 8 wedges
- 1 small red onion, roughly chopped
- 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon, or to taste
- 3 to 4 lbs. pork shoulder roast
- 1/4 tsp. salt, or to taste
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper, or to taste
- 1 jar (12 oz.) cinnamon-flavored applesauce
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, or to taste
Place the apples and onion into the bottom of a slow cooker, and sprinkle with 1/4 tsp. cinnamon. Rub the pork roast with salt and pepper, and place it on the layer of apples and onions in the slow cooker. Pour the applesauce over the roast, and dust the top with 1/4 tsp. cinnamon.
Cook on high setting for 8 hours. Serve the roast topped with the sauce, apples, and onions. Recipe may be doubled for large crowds.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Air Fryer Fried Chicken
- 5 chicken legs
- 4 chicken thighs
- 5 chicken wings
- 3 c. buttermilk
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. onion powder
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp. paprika
- 6 c. cornflakes, crushed
Marinate chicken in the buttermilk for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator — or better yet, overnight. Mix the pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika and crushed corn flakes together in a bowl. Roll the chicken in the dry mixture to coat well.
Place the chicken onto the airflow racks. Place the racks in the air fryer oven. Press the power button, then the chicken button (40 minute cooking time) and increase the cooking temperature to 375 degrees to begin the cooking cycle.
After 10 minutes, rotate the cooking racks. Use a meat thermometer to measure the temperature of the chicken. It is done when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Additional cooking time may be needed to reach this temperature.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Crock Pot Chili
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 lb. Italian sausages
- 1 can (28 oz.) tomatoes
- 1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste
- 1 c. chopped onions
- 1 c. chopped green peppers
- 2 cans (15 oz.) kidney beans
- 1 c. chopped celery
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. chili powder
Brown ground beef and sausage, drain. Sauté onions, celery and green pepper. Mix all ingredients and place in crock-pot and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Winter Salad
- 3 c. of cubed pineapple
- 1 c. of peeled, quartered and sliced kiwis
- 2 c. of mandarin orange or clementine segments
- 1/2 c. pomegranate arils
- 3 Tbsp. lemon or lime juice
- 3 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
- Fresh mint leaves, optional garnish
Place the pineapple, kiwi, mandarin oranges and pomegranate arils in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey and poppy seeds. Pour the poppy seed dressing over the fruit and toss gently to coat. Garnish with mint leaves if desired.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Ham Salad
- 1-1/2 lbs. ham, ground
- 1 c. mayonnaise
- 3/4 c. sweet pickle relish, well drained
- 3 Tbsp. chopped onion
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
In a bowl, mix ham, mayonnaise, relish, onion and Worcestershire sauce. Use about 1/3 c. for each sandwich. Yield: 15 sandwiches. Recipe can be halved.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Maple Dijon Ham
- 1/2 boneless ham (2.5 to 3 lbs.)
- 1/2 c. maple syrup
- 4 Tbsp. coarse ground Dijon mustard
- 4 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
Lay ham on cutting board. Place 2 wooden spoons on either side of it and cut through ham to spoons, making slices that don’t go all the way through. Place ham, sliced side up, in slow cooker.
Mix together maple syrup, Dijon mustard, brown sugar and cloves in a small bowl. Pour this mixture over ham, trying to get as much between the slices as you can. Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours or until heated through, basting with sauce (spoon it over the top) every 1 to 2 hours. Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Hash Brown Omelet
- 4 slices bacon
- 2 c. shredded cooked potatoes*
- 1/4 c. chopped onion
- 1/4 c. chopped green pepper
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 c. milk
- 1 c. shredded sharp American cheese
In 10- or 12-inch skillet cook bacon until crisp; drain bacon and crumble. Mix next 3 ingredients; place into skillet. Cook over low heat until underside is crisp and brown. Blend eggs, milk, 1/2 tsp. salt, and dash pepper; pour over potatoes. Top with cheese and bacon.
Cover; cook over low heat about 10 minutes. Loosen omelet. Serve in wedges. Yield: 4 servings.
*Note: Can be substituted with packaged hash-brown potatoes, cooked.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker Sloppy Joes
- 1-1/2 lbs. ground beef
- 1 c. chopped celery
- 1/2 c. chopped onion
- 1 bottle (12 oz.) chili sauce
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 8 hamburger buns, split
In a large skillet, cook the beef, celery and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a 3-quart slow cooker. Stir in the chili sauce, brown sugar, pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours or until flavors are combined. Spoon 1/2 c. beef mixture onto each bun. Yield: 8 servings.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
