The Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” campaign is underway. The Capon Valley Ruritan Club has placed collection boxes around the area for toys. We will be distributing toys on Dec. 16 from noon till 4 p.m. at the Club House in Yellow Spring. If you know of a child who needs toys or want more information, call me at 304-856-2816. Leave your phone number and the child’s name, age and sex. We will be accepting donations to purchase additional toys that may be needed.
The Capon Springs Fire and Rescue has canceled their planned spaghetti dinner and hunters’ meals due to the concerns of the coronavirus.
The community Thanksgiving service, originally planned for Sunday, Nov. 21 at Bethel UMC, is also canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has just completed their collection for Samaritan Purse’s shoebox program. We collected a total of 53 shoeboxes filled with toys and supplies, which will be added to their national program and distributed to children all over the world.
Following the morning worship service on Sunday, Nov. 28, the members of the Timber Ridge Christian Church will be decorating the church and parish building for Christmas. Soup and drinks will be provided. Everyone is asked to bring their own sandwich for lunch.
Happy birthday wishes to: Amber Campbell, Nov. 20; Logan Spaid, Nov. 21; Tom Pugh, Nov. 23; Galen Spaid, Nov. 28.
A special birthday wish to my friend Vicki Dennis in Washington D.C. on Nov. 28.
Congratulations to Tom and Sharon Jenkins and Ed and Janet Kline, who will be celebrating wedding anniversaries on Nov. 30.
I hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving celebration with family and friends.
