It’s that time of year. Fall is in the air.
Mornings are getting cooler. We leave the house in jackets and return in short sleeves. Well, our youngest daughter has been wearing her jacket all day. I asked if she needed a water-repellant windbreaker inside her school building. Apparently, it’s easier to wear it than to figure out how to shove it in her locker. Although, she reports becoming quicker at getting that tricky combination right. On the bright side, she’ll be aptly prepared if the sprinklers ever malfunction in her building.
People are starting to debate the virtues of all things pumpkin spice. I draw the line at pumpkin-spiced hot dogs. Truth be told, as a native Hampshire Coun ian, I’ve always been partial to apple-scented and flavored items anyway. I know what side my bread is apple buttered-on. Nothing makes fall feel more like fall to me than a nice hot mug of spiced apple cider or a crock pot full of apples cooking on the counter.
The West Virginia Mountaineers look poised for another disappointing season on the gridiron. I’m still trying to trust the climb, but I think I need clarification if we’re climbing a West Virginia hill or undertaking an expedition to Mount Everest. At least my favorite NFL team started the season with a victory. However, after the past couple of years, I’m not sure who I sing “Hail to.” Rightfully so, it’s no longer HTTR. Yet, I read that HTTC could be an acronym for Hail to the Chief or Hail to the Chimp. Either way, depending on the week, I guess Hail to the Commanders will fit right in there.
The main reason I know fall is in the air, despite the still green leaves on the trees surrounding our home, is that not one pair of pants from last spring fit our two younger Savages. Historically, weeds aren’t the only things that grow like weeds at Chez Savage each summer. As I looked at ads for upcoming Oktoberfests and Harvest parties, I suggested our kids try on their jeans from last school year. Before I ever sent them into their rooms, I knew what the outcome would be.
Nothing says the start of fall like trying to coax video gaming Savages into shopping for new pants. I’d rather rake up a whole yard full of decaying leaves. Luckily, I learned years ago that sometimes the easiest thing to do is order online, let them try on the selections at home, and return anything that doesn’t fit or suit them. It saves us all from potential public dressing room unpleasantness. In fact, one of the last times I took our oldest daughter to the mall, I came home with a shirt with the words “Thankful for Wine” emblazoned with silver sequins.
Shopping online is much better for our family harmony. As my husband likes to explain when a co-worker compliments a new shirt, “I just came home, and it was hanging in my closet.” In addition to being a wife, mother and occupational therapist, I’m also the Savage family’s virtual shopper. When it comes to clothing for a family of Savages, Stitch Fix has nothing on me.
It’s that time of year. I’ll happily wait for UPS to deliver our children’s longer pants while sipping a nice mug of mulled cider and trying to hold back curses as my beloved Mountaineers struggle with their climb. Fall is certainly in the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.