It’s that time of year. Fall is in the air.

Mornings are getting cooler. We leave the house in jackets and return in short sleeves. Well, our youngest daughter has been wearing her jacket all day. I asked if she needed a water-repellant windbreaker inside her school building. Apparently, it’s easier to wear it than to figure out how to shove it in her locker. Although, she reports becoming quicker at getting that tricky combination right. On the bright side, she’ll be aptly prepared if the sprinklers ever malfunction in her building.

