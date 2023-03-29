We are to the end of March and ready for some spring weather.
When you’re going out to the garden, remember to always do some stretching and bending before you go out. And don’t forget the sunscreen.
If you have liriope as your border plant, you can rejuvenate it by cutting back the foliage to a height of two to three inches with your mower. Just avoid mowing too close or you’ll damage the crown of the plant.
I always say I am not going to buy any new plants this season, but this year I didn’t even make it to the nursery before buying some. I ordered some bleeding heart (Dicentra) for our wooded garden. They never seem to do very well for me, so this year I am going to pay more attention to them. I also ordered some more Japanese anemones to add to the shade garden beside the house where we put a huge generator and propane tank. You have no idea how painful it was to have to move all the plants that have been there for years, but the peace of mind that comes with that generator is worth it.
Unless, of course, I lose any of the plants we had to move. Then I will have some unpleasant comments for that thing.
You can pick up whatever garden and lawn chemicals you need, just don’t get more than you can use this year. The smaller the better.
Buy as many environmentally friendly products as you can. They may be a bit more expensive, but it is well worth it to protect our habitat. If you haven’t done so already, any old chemicals left over from past years need to be disposed of according to local regulations.
Never pour them down the drain or onto the ground. If you have any questions as to the proper way to dispose of them, call the DNR and ask them.
After winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) has finished blooming, you can prune it back and shape it. This is also the time to trim your crepe myrtle. The flowers grow on new plant growth, so remove old seedpods and crowded inner branches to make room for new plant shoots.
Water, fertilize and remove dead blossoms until mid-August for almost continuous summer bloom.
Remember, daffodil foliage needs to remain on the plant until it turns brown and dies on its own, but you do need to remove any spent blooms now. Same goes for tulip leaves.
I know they’re ugly, but they’re busy nourishing the bulb for next year. Feel free to pull any weeds that may have popped up around them, though. Less to bother with later. If you need to divide your snowdrops (Galanthus), do it while there are still some green leaves showing.
This is a good time to find and note any areas of poor drainage. That means any pools of water in your yard that do not drain need to be filled in or a channel scooped out for the water to drain away.
Many times, some sand mixed with the soil will help it drain. Check your plants growing under the eaves of your house to be sure they have enough moisture. It’s easy to forget about them.
We got some large pots this winter and I plan to plant them with dahlias and a few calla lilies that we can bring in for winter. They will add some color on the walkway.
If you found working out in the garden to be a bit too much work, or if you’re just beginning to garden, why not try a basic kitchen garden? A kitchen garden is simply vegetables, herbs, or even fruit planted in a container near the back door where they’re easier to maintain and harvest. It will also save a lot of bending or kneeling and you can even move it to a sunnier part of the yard if necessary. There are dwarf varieties of many vegetables for you to choose from, but bear in mind that even dwarf plants need to have room to grow. That means, pay close attention to the tags that give you all that information. Locate your garden near a water source and where it will get at least six hours of sun each day.
Remember to water them regularly. Container gardens dry out faster than those planted in the ground, and Mother Nature does not always come through in the nick of time.
Now, get out and start gardening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.