Omps family
The descendants of John and Tennie Omps will be having their annual family reunion at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Reynolds Volunteer Fire Company, Route 522 North.
All family and friends are welcome. Each family is asked to bring a covered dish and drinks to share.
Davy-Rinker family
The Davy-Rinker family reunion scheduled for Sept. 25 at the Mill Creek Ruritan has been canceled for 2021.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.