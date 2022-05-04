I’m not the neatest person in the world.
I’m not particularly organized, and I’m not patient enough to put things back where they belong. So, naturally, when I was growing up, I had The Drawer in my bedroom.
You know, the place where, in a rush to clean up, you shove stuff that doesn’t have an obvious home. If I’m being honest, The Drawer was really more of The Desk – with 4 drawers.
Whenever I’d clean my room, my mom would always ask me, “Did you want me to help you with your desk?”
The answer was always a quick, “um, no, I’ll do it.”
And she’d always ask me if I was sure. I always was. There are very few things more embarrassing than your mom helping you go through your desk. Some things in this world are embarrassing for no reason, like dragging your trash down to the curb in broad daylight and backing into a parking spot, but going through a desk with your mom is tops.
(The only thing that may rival it is going through and cleaning your car, but that’s a column for another time.)
The last time I was home in Fredericksburg, the tables turned a little bit.
Mom made a comment in passing about how she needed to go through her closet.
Oh, I thought. It’s on.
With a little bit of encouragement and the proper amount of bolstering, I not only convinced Mom to go through her closet, but her trunk as well.
I’ll be the 1st person to admit that my closet has no shortage of clothes, and one of the items that I have a tendency to collect is jackets. I love a good jacket. Despite the fact that the arms of jackets are rarely long enough, I have found myself in the possession of, well, a lot of them.
Anyway, that’s how my mom is with sweaters. Her trunk is full of them, and she made a very strong case to keep most of them, but several of them – for example, hand-me-downs from my brothers when they outgrew them – went in the “Mom, really?” pile (also known as the “these gotta go” pile).
I was relishing every second of it.
We stuffed 2 big garbage bags full of sweaters, coats, wool suits, etc. for my mom to take to the thrift store on her next trip.
We may have different issues: me with the bad habit of shoving every scrap of paper with no home into a desk drawer to die, my mom with collecting sweaters and keeping old clothes in garment bags, pretending that they don’t exist.
Trust me, I’m counting my blessings that Mom’s not here in Romney to help me go through MY closet. She’d probably be horrified by the collection of leopard print, leather pants, crop tops, thrifted dresses and jackets that are packed into my apartment.
But every day when I get ready for work (running 10 minutes late, always), I grab my keys off of the top of my desk, right above The Drawer.
Yes. I’m 25 years old. I’m not in high school anymore. I don’t hoard old homework or binders or folders or love letters to my high school crush (Vinny, I still love you). I do, however, hoard manuals for various devices, index cards and cords upon cords upon cords, all of unknown origins.
Every morning, I glance at The Drawer before I rush out the door, and every morning I think of my mom. Because even though she has her own organizational process, and even though I’m a grown-up now, I know that if I called her and asked, the next time she visited, we’d be going through that desk.
That’s the thing about moms. You can act like you don’t need them, but when it’s apparent you do, they’re always there for you, sometimes with a raised eyebrow, and a trash can ready for The Drawer. o
