This statement is so uncharacteristic of Jesus. It is rare through the entire New Testament that Jesus calls attention to His personal desires, wants or needs.
Three times before this, Jesus had been offered something to drink and he refused it. There are all kinds of theories as to why He refused, but we really do not know for certain.
In John 19:28, John states that it was to fulfill the Old Testament prophecies concerning the death of the Messiah Psalm 22:15; Psalm 69:21. That very well may be and most likely is a big part of it.
Scripture tells us that while enduring 40 days of temptation in the wilderness, Jesus was indeed hungry. It seems peculiar that He would not give into the temptation to turn the stones into bread. But now, very near to death, He would actually be concerned with satisfying His thirst.
Yes, the manner of death that Jesus was enduring would parch the lungs and dry out the mouth as one would seek to draw just a few gasps of air. Thirst would be extreme.
However, as I pointed out at the very beginning, it seems very odd to me that the One who never sought personal attention would now do that very thing.
While all of these reasons and events certainly took place, what if there was more to Jesus’ statement on the cross, “I am thirsty”? For some time now, I have wrestled with this statement being related to another statement on the cross in a far more spiritual sense.
In Matthew 27:46, Jesus states, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” No doubt, Jesus felt the distance from His Father while carrying out the divine plan for salvation of the entire world for all eternity.
Jesus also felt the disconnect. Knowing that sin separates one from God, He took the sin of the entire human race upon Himself (yes, yours and mine).
What if Jesus’ statement on the cross, “I am thirsty” was a cry from a soul that felt distanced from God the Father and longed for the shekinah glory presence?
What if Jesus was crying out, not for a physical thirst, but rather a true thirst for His Father?
There is a God-shaped vacuum in each one of us that only He can fill. We were created to worship God. We were brought into being to bring honor, glory and worship to the living God.
I love the worship song that states, “You are water to my soul.” I feel that maybe, just maybe, Jesus was saying the same thing to you and me.
As a pastor, this pandemic has been exceedingly difficult. It pains me to see so many churches that are closed, although I do understand why. We reopened last May 10 (Mother’s Day) and have had no one become ill from attending in-person worship services.
I am thankful for today’s technology that has enabled the continuance of ministry to those not able to attend in person. But do fear it may ultimately suppress our thirst for God.
When was the last time you can honestly say you were personally longing, desiring and yes, thirsting for God? When was the last time you were in the presence of someone who was longing, desiring and yes, thirsting for God?
Most likely, this statement will not make me “popular.” But, many who call themselves Christians are content and satisfied with the status quo. They no longer have the true desire and thirst for God or the desire to worship and fellowship with His people.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has been a good excuse to follow other pursuits, while the thirst for God dwindles.
If this is you, the Lenten season is the perfect time to allow God to fill your cup to overflowing. Cry out today…“I am thirsty” and let Him quench your longing thirst.
