CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Poison Center offers the following toy safety recommendations.
Vintage toys
Vintage toys may contain lead. Keep older toys up and away from children.
Button batteries
Batteries known as disc, button or coin are extremely dangerous and can cause severe injury if swallowed.
Small magnets
Some toys and novelty items contain small, powerful magnets that can cause serious injury if swallowed.
Toy ingredients
If children are playing with toys such as chemistry kits or art supplies, be sure to know where to find the ingredient list in case a poisoning occurs.
Save the West Virginia Poison Center number, 1-800-222-1222. Call the medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, even during the holidays, if a potential poisoning occurs. Do not wait for symptoms to appear.
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings.
Located in Charleston, the WVPC is a part of the West Virginia University-Charleston Division. Website:www.wvpoisoncenter.org.
