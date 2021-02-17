Dye graduates ChalleNGe Academy
KINGWOOD — An Augusta teen has completed the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North.
Cadet Jacob Dye, son of Tara Chaney of Augusta, was in Platoon 2 of the class that graduated Nov. 20.
Cadet Dye was recognized for receiving ribbons for good conduct, honors list, instructor’s list and the 6 individual values recognitions.
November’s class was the 55th to complete this West Virginia National Guard program, capped off by a virtual commencement exercise at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. Forty students from 15 counties completed the requirements for graduation.
Major Gen. James A. Hoyer congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.
All graduating Cadets have completed the 22-week residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from service to community to employability skills. Following graduation, the Cadets began a 1-year post-residential phase that includes placement activities in education or employment.
Haluska graduates Frostburg St.
FROSTBURG, Md. — Samantha Haluska of Levels has received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Frostburg State University, 1 of more than 300 degrees awarded for the fall semester. o
