Capon Bridge has lost another upstanding local citizen. Everett Tenney of the Capon Bridge/ Cold Stream area passed away on June 26, 2023. Everett was born on May 24, 1933, in Pickens, W. Va. Our sympathy and prayers go out to his remaining family. He was a very familiar figure on his tractor around Capon Bridge. His funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 11 a.m. at Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge.
Capon Bridge celebrated the Fourth of July starting on July 1 with musical performances by Danny Elswick and Maria Rose at the Capon Bridge Fire Company pavilion. Their patriotic medley is inspiring. Every nook and cranny was filled with cars when the fireworks began at 9 p.m. I wonder where they are at other times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.