I was fortunate enough to enjoy 2 Mother’s Day meals this weekend. On Saturday, I was invited to lunch by my niece Julie Greene and her daughter, Amanda, at the Main Street Grill in Romney. My sisters, Carol Fultz and Joyce were also honorees. We enjoyed a delicious meal and enjoyed the time spent together, eating and remembering other moms and meals in our past.
The weather was like a seesaw that day. Sunshine, clouds, wind, rain and even some hail occurred as I was traveling up to Romney. This has been the coldest spring for several years. The Virginia Bluebells usually come up in March and bloom immediately. They are still blooming in my flowerbeds now. I have been nurturing 2 small tomato plants indoors and am afraid to put them in the ground until the next warm spell.
Sunday after church services at Capon Chapel, my son Gerald and granddaughter Rachael treated me and Rachael’s mom, Taryn, to another great meal at the Longhorn Restaurant in Winchester, Va. The restaurant was mobbed on Mother’s Day and we had a long wait, but the meal was excellent. I hope all mothers had a great day.
I have also been dealing with Plantar Fasciitis. My doctor tells me this is something that occurs as we age and if we are on our feet for long periods of time. Anyway the diagnosis was made and physical therapy was prescribed. I have had trouble with my feet in the past and always wear special shoes with inserts and rocker panels. The therapist has given me a series of exercises and stretches to do twice a day at home. I also visit them twice a week for in-house treatment. I am beginning to show improvement, but realize that the exercises and stretches must become a part of my daily routine if I want to stay pain-free. The aging process is not an easy one. Only the tough, determined folks grow old.
On a lighter note, I want to tell you about my 2 new houseplants. They are called flame violets and are a relative of the African violet. They have also been called Chocolate Soldiers. New shoots or runners are reaching out and beginning to drape over the planter’s edge. The blooms are a vivid coral red and the plants have variegated foliage. I am being very careful about watering and feeding them and so far they are responding beautifully. I have also placed them on a humidity tray and am making sure they have plenty of light but no hot, direct sunlight. Wish me luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.