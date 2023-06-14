What makes Christians and many non-Christians think Heaven will be so great? Is it the lack of pain and suffering? Is it the idea that loved ones will be there? Is the description of beauty beyond belief making people desire Heaven as an eternal resting place?
The fact that there will be no more pain or suffering is great. We’re comforted by the idea that we will be reunited with loved ones who loved the Lord. Beauty beyond belief sounds intriguing, even inviting.
However, if these are the only reasons for longing for Heaven, you’ve missed the real reason Heaven will bring you so much joy. The main cause for your happiness in Heaven must be the presence of Jesus!
1 Peter 1:3-5 reads, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in Heaven for you, who by God’s power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.”
Every Christian is guaranteed an inheritance. It’s a promise that cannot perish. It will never be marred, degraded, or fade in any way. This inheritance is waiting in glory, where perfection reigns forever.
But you must realize that Heaven is perfect only because the perfect Savior resides there. If Heaven had no pain or suffering, all your loved ones were there, and it was the most beautiful place you’ve ever seen but didn’t have Jesus, it wouldn’t be Heaven. In Philippians 1:23-24 Paul, in thinking about being killed for his faith, struggles over what is better; he writes, “I am hard pressed between the two (choices). My desire is to depart and be with Christ, for that is far better. But to remain in the flesh is more necessary on your account.”
Notice Paul doesn’t say anything about being free from pain or suffering if he were to leave this earth, even though he would be. He doesn’t mention the importance of seeing any of his loved ones, even though Paul obviously loved people. The apostle doesn’t even mention the beauty of Heaven.
The most important thing about heaven for Paul was that he would be with Jesus! It’s far better than anything else he knows. Does your picture of Heaven include Jesus? I pray that it does. Because without Him, it won’t be Heaven. But when Jesus is the focal point of your picture of Heaven, you will know Heaven’s joy.
