F.J. Grady, Romney native and the regional sales and lending manager of Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), retired Dec. 31 after 30 years with the organization.
Grady, currently residing in Keyser, grew up walking by the Farm Credit branch in Romney. Little did he know that he’d spend the majority of his career in that building. During his long tenure, Grady has been a major contributor to the association, from managing both the Oakland and Romney branches and working to increase their loan volumes significantly, to serving in a leadership role as regional sales and lending manager for more than six years.
Sharing his favorite aspect of working for Farm Credit, Grady said, “It’s the people that I work with and the members that we serve. No one is more valuable to America than the American farmer, and we get to serve them every day.”
He said he has enjoyed his time with Farm Credit and will miss the employees of the Northwest region and fellow regional sales and lending managers, with whom he has worked closely.
“F.J. retires with three decades of distinguished and devoted service to Farm Credit,” said Michael Almond, Chief Lending Officer. “He has been steadfast in his contribution to our mission with his energy, knowledge, determination and leadership. He will be missed by all of us here at Farm Credit, but also by our many member-borrowers he has served so well in his career.”
Almond added, “F.J. leaves a great legacy and foundation for us to continue, and I wish (him) the best on his well-earned retirement.”
Upon that well-earned retirement, Grady said he plans to camp more often at various campgrounds throughout the eastern U.S. and he hopes to have the opportunity to restore another old car or truck, a longtime passion of his.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.