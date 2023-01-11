grady

F.J. Grady

F.J. Grady, Romney native and the regional sales and lending manager of Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), retired Dec. 31 after 30 years with the organization. 

Grady, currently residing in Keyser, grew up walking by the Farm Credit branch in Romney. Little did he know that he’d spend the majority of his career in that building. During his long tenure, Grady has been a major contributor to the association, from managing both the Oakland and Romney branches and working to increase their loan volumes significantly, to serving in a leadership role as regional sales and lending manager for more than six years. 

