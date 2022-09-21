Harry Spaid

I am always amazed by the changing seasons. This year was especially so. It was like a switch was thrown and summer changed to fall overnight.

The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding a barbecued chicken sale on Oct. 15 beginning at 10 a.m. You may preorder your chicken or just come to Ruritan Park on Saturday morning and pick it up. 

