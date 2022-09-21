I am always amazed by the changing seasons. This year was especially so. It was like a switch was thrown and summer changed to fall overnight.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding a barbecued chicken sale on Oct. 15 beginning at 10 a.m. You may preorder your chicken or just come to Ruritan Park on Saturday morning and pick it up.
The club will also be holding their annual appreciation meal for volunteers on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. If you helped with their 4th of July celebration, the club invites you to come and share a meal with them so they can say thank you.
If you have been traveling on Christian Church Road from High View to Capon Bridge, you know it has been like an obstacle course trying to avoid the potholes and broken roadway. Both communities express their thanks to the highway department for the great job they are doing repaving the roadway.
On Oct. 22, the Shiloh UMC will hold their 1st Christmas Bazaar. There will be vendors and food for sale. The bazaar will be held at Ruritan Park in Yellow Springs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Table spaces are available for rent at $10.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has decided not to hold their annual oyster/turkey dinner this fall due to the rising cost of supplies and other issues.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will again partner with the Marine Corps Reserve to collect and distribute toys for their “Toys for Tots” program. This will be our 25th year we have done this. I will have more information in a later column.
Happy birthday wishes to Ed Kline and Dwain Fries, Sept. 24; Joan Whitacre, Sept. 27.
A special birthday wish from “Gran” to Kennedy Moreland, Sept. 25; Chloe Hartlove, Sept. 26 and Janet Hartlove, Sept. 28.
Congratulations to Dwain and Janet Fries, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.