In a world that has allowed us to become more and more self-sufficient, it seems to be moving us toward self-imposed isolation. The Bible opposes self-isolation when it talks about how good it is to fellowship with others. This shouldn’t be a surprise. God has always called us to be part of a community. In Acts 2:42, we read that the followers of Jesus “devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and the prayers.” Fellowship here points to the “sharing of activities in an intimate association.” No self-sufficiency is allowed here. Instead, the disciples shared their daily lives with one another. This had a winsome effect on those around them in the first century, and it does today too.
There are plenty of inventions that allow us to isolate ourselves. Air conditioning draws us inside in the summer. Television keeps us occupied in the evenings and on the weekends. The Internet captures our attention for hours, usually one click at a time. There used to be more conversations at the bank, in check-out lines at the supermarket, and at the local gas station while filling up the car. Now, many can be seen looking at their phone. Don’t get me wrong, these technologies have great benefits too. No one wants to give up air conditioning in August! But the more we allow modern-day conveniences to isolate us as Christians, the less impact we will have on the world around us. Acts 2 goes on to say that the believers were impacting the people around them, and God added to their numbers daily.
