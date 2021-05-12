The rain has helped our flowers and given our seeds a good start.
The seeds were all planted in the garden instead of the large tubs as I had planned. I don’t know what I was expecting, but the flowers this year have been more proliferate and beautiful than I remember in past years.
With the winter and strange on and off spring we’ve had, it’s just a mystery to me, but I am loving it.
I know it’s early to be thinking about this, but would anyone be interested in having a small get-together this fall to exchange ideas, plants and seeds? We can do it at the library if folks are interested.
Sometimes when the season begins to wind down, it’s nice to talk to other gardeners and hear about their year. Gauging from my emails, I think many of you gardening newbies would enjoy interacting with other gardening folks. Of course, this is the 2nd year for many of you and I can see you learned a lot from last year‘s experiences.
Many of us are not having much interaction with other gardeners these days, but hopefully that will change come summer and especially in the fall.
When new perennial growth is showing, carefully trim any dead foliage away from new sprouts. Many of ours only needed a small amount of cosmetic work, and most seem to have fared well this year.
Once the debris is cleared, give the plants a layer of compost to feed them during the heavy growth period and some basic Miracle-gro (begin with half strength). Finish with some mulch.
It will help hold the moisture and keep down the weeds. I know many of you are way ahead of me, but some of us are still working on things.
This is the time for trips to the nursery and garden center. Go with a plan in mind and don’t be afraid to try something new. A beautiful sunny Saturday is bound to be filled with shoppers, so try to go during the week, if possible.
I would suggest shopping locally first and branching out after you’ve gotten an idea what you want. However, if you want it, buy it when you see it, it may be gone if you wait to get it later.
Every nursery and garden center is different and variety is the spice of life and most assuredly the garden. Shopping during off hours will make it easier to ask the staff any questions you might have and to leisurely browse around.
Knowledgeable owners and staff is a major advantage at a small greenhouse like Valley View Greenhouse. Trust me, even after you’ve been gardening for years, there are always questions only an expert can help with.
And no matter where you shop, always read the label. It can many times give you everything you need to know to successfully grow that plant.
Unless it’s a large plant making a statement, avoid buying just single plants. Onesies set out around the yard are not attractive and when you go back to get more, they will be gone.
If you like it, buy a couple or more so they make a nice grouping. The same plant in varying colors is always pleasing. Just be sure they are in complementary sizes.
Large box stores have all sorts of plant material and for soil, fertilizer and a few bedding plants that’s fine, but shopping at a nursery is much better. The quality of the plants is always better.
Weber’s in Winchester is an excellent place to purchase perennials and even just to look around. I like to stop and, see what they have and then shop when they have their half-price sale around the 4th of July.
Whatever you decide to do, at least get out and see what’s available. Just walking around all the plants is calming for me.
The hummers have returned; remember to change their sugar water frequently to avoid any disease. Many birds are building nests and I used to put out yarn for them, but they can become entangled in it, so maybe let them fend for themselves when it comes to nesting materials.
Prune spring blooming shrubs like azaleas, rhododendrons and lilacs immediately after flowering if they need shaped or trimmed for esthetic reasons. Keep any new shrubs or trees well watered, especially during the first year when they’re getting established in their new home. Fertilize according to label instructions. All plants are different.
Look for a child’s plastic sled or wagon to haul stuff around the yard. It will be different at first, but after you use it a bit, you’ll wonder why you waited so long to get it.
