Let me fill you in on what’s happening at the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). We are working on expanding our photo and video library to be able to share with the world all that our beautiful area has to offer. If you see strangers with cameras around the county, they’re probably ours; please smile for the camera!
The website is getting a facelift. I’m excited about the update, and the CVB can’t wait to share new photos, videos and events on the website. We are going to highlight various places to spend the night here in Hampshire County. Most people are familiar with Capon Springs & Farms, The Koolwink Motel & The South Branch Inn, as well as several campgrounds around the area, but Hampshire County is also home to many “Airbnbs.” We have dozens to choose from, including riverfront properties, mountainside properties, large homes to tiny homes. If you’re interested in having your Airbnb or your business listed on our website, please send an email to info@cometohampshire.com, and check out our updated website at ComeToHampshire.com.
I’m happy to report that there are 2 new events being planned for Hampshire County that reflect our heritage and will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. One of those is the Hampshire County Farm Crawl. The date of the Hampshire County Farm Crawl is July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to visit participating farms and other attractions that day. Each site will either be selling products, talking about their operation, or giving a tour or demonstration.
The other event is The Potomac Highlands Sportsman & Outdoor Show, to be held on March 11-12, 2023 at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds. This is a work-in-progress, but we’ll have food, vendors (hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, camping), a National Wild Turkey Federation sanctioned turkey calling contest, a visit from the WV Raptor Center and more.
Other upcoming events this summer include the Cacapon Riverfest on June 17-18, South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival on June 25, the Hampshire County Fair on July 25-30 and the West Virginia Peach Festival on August 5-7. Looking into September, the Veterans Appreciation & Freedom Ride and the Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival are on September 10 and the Capon Bridge Founders Day Festival is on September 23-25. Mark your calendars now; we’re looking forward to seeing everyone.
