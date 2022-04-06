I read of a man who stood to speak
at the funeral of a friend.
He referred to the dates on her tombstone
from the beginning…to the end,
He noted that first came her date of birth
and spoke the following date with tears,
But he said what mattered most of all
was the dash between those years (1934-1999).
For that dash represents all the time
that she spent alive on earth..
And now only those who loved her
know what that little line is worth.
For it matters not, how much we own;
the cars…the house…the cash,
What matters is how we live and love
and how we spend our dash.
So think about this long and hard,
are there things you’d like to change?
For you never know how much time is left,
that can still be rearranged.
If we could just slow down enough
to consider what’s true and real,
And always try to understand
the way other people feel.
And be less quick to anger,
and show appreciation more.
And love the people in our lives
like we’ve never loved before.
If we treat each other with respect,
and more often wear a smile
Remembering that this special dash
might only last a while.
So, when your eulogy’s being read
with your life’s actions to rehash…
Would you be proud of the things they say
about how you spent your dash?”
-Author Unknown
How do you do your dash – so true.
Well, it is cool here in Rio this Sunday afternoon. Last Saturday was the American Legion/American Legion Auxiliary spring conference at Petersburg Post and Unit #78. Yours truly and Amanda Ruckman attended from Kirby Unit #134. We had a great time, and we were able to see some folks we had not seen in about 3 years. We elected a new president for the 10th District: Diana Teter, from Capon Bridge Unit #137. The new vice president is Diana’s daughter Jill, from Capon Bridge Unit #137. These ladies will be serving for the years 2022 and 2023.
Last Sunday, my daughter Donna and I went to the Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. We lost a cousin in death, Lovene Combs Newlin. She was the daughter of Uncle Lee and Aunt Ethel (Sisler) Combs. Our mother Daisye (Combs) Wilson was a sister to her dad, Lee Combs. Her burial was in the Mount Hebron Cemetery. Our deepest sympathy. We were again able to visit with folks that we had not seen in years thanks to Covid.
Deepest sympathy to the Billmeyer family, and to anyone else I may have missed. Get well to all those that are sick.
Easter is coming, Sunday, April 17. There will be a sunrise service at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren on Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. Bethel Baptist Church will be having Good Friday service on April 15 at 7 p.m., and a sunrise service on Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. All are welcome.
We went to get our income taxes done in Moorefield on Wednesday, so we have been out and about. They are due by April 15.
Several friends and family members joined the Simmons family in attending the Center Stage Dance recital this past Saturday at the Moorefield High School. Among one of the performing dancers was Gracie Simmons. She did an excellent job, and we are very proud of her. The recital was beautiful, and everyone had a great time.
Several family members gathered at the home of Lyle and Brenda Daugherty this past Saturday to help Brenda celebrate her birthday. All enjoyed getting together again, and everyone had a great time.
Until next time, stay well, and attend church somewhere. If you have any news, please call. God bless.
