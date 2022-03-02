“You are no longer foreigners and strangers, but fellow citizens with God’s people and also members of His household.” Eph. 2:19. What are some other benefits of belonging to the household of God? How might you approach God in confidence today knowing you’re one of His children?
Happy birthday wishes to Kirsten Hiett, March 1; Naomi Long, March 2; Lovella Thomas turns 96 years young on March 4; Hope Heavner, March 5; Becky Crouse, Vivian Susie Sirk and Colton Pyles, March 7; Amber Stafford, March 8; Meggin Eaton, March 12, Kyle Snyder, March 13; and Brittany Miller, March 15.
Capon Chapel Church will resume Wednesday night Bible study starting on April 6 at 7 p.m. More information, contact a church member.
Girl Scouts and some other friends went to Canaan Valley for iceskating and snow tubing on Saturday, Feb. 26. They didn’t seem to mind the cold weather. There were 25 in attendance and they had lots of fun. This was a treat from the fundraiser they participated in.
Sympathy to Sheila Bowen family, sister to Buck and Greg Martin, sympathy to the family of Kim Heavner Kidwell, wife of Joe Kidwell. Sympathy to the family of Jim Moreland of Paw Paw, husband of Mary Alice Moreland.
Prayer concerns are John Dorsey, Jack Bender, Billy Judy, Timmy Rannells, Terrie Santymire, Diane Perry, Adam Largent, Keith Lambert Jr., Betty Kidwell, Donna Bohrer, Warren Racey, Crystal Moreland, Mary Alice Moreland and myself.
Everyone in the community is saddened by the loss of the Deaf and Blind School Building. Thank God for everyone’s protection through this ordeal.
Enjoy the beautiful weather this week, and remember to Spring Forward on March 13, Daylight Saving Time.
I like to think of Angels as God’s army, true and strong, who are there to protect us and keep us from all wrong.
Any news call or email me at bundy1@frontier.com. o
