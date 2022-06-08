Hotts Chapel
The memorial service at Hotts Chapel will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Bob Jeffreys will be the guest speaker.
Hotts Chapel United Methodist Church and cemetery are in Kirby, on Grassy Lick Road at South Little Cacapon Road.
Old Bethel Church
The memorial service at Old Bethel Church cemetery will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
Chris Weaver will be the speaker.
Old Bethel Church is on Bethel Church Road, which cuts off from Grassy Lick Road about 2 miles south of U.S. 50.
Send donations to Old Bethel Church and Cemetery, c/o Brenda J. Ganoe, 60 Grassy Lick Road, Romney, WV 26757.
Malick Cemetery
Malick Cemetery’s annual memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the cemetery on Hoy Road, north of Augusta.
Mountain Dale
Mountain Dale Church and cemetery will hold its annual memorial service and meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
The church is on Mountain Dale Church Road, off South Little Cacapon Road, in Shanks.
Timber Ridge Christian
Timber Ridge Christian Church’s, Homecoming/Memorial Service, will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 19.
Pastor Michael VanDerLinden will deliver the message. Sunday school class begins at 10 a.m. A covered dish lunch will follow the worship service.
The church is at 5700 Christian Church Road in High View.
Central UMC
Central United Methodist Church will have its annual Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 19.
A covered dish lunch will follow the service.
