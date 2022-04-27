Sorry folks about last week, I didn’t have much news and the Internet was down and I couldn’t get my letter in on time. I don’t have much news this week, either.
That unexpected snowstorm we had last Monday was something else. We just got home from Cumberland before it got bad. I hope this is Suzy Snowflake’s last visit this year. She didn’t have to be so rude in waving goodbye. Several people have already mowed their grass before the storm.
This past Sunday was beautiful, sunny and warm; you just wanted to get out and get your flowers and garden planted. But don’t be in too big a rush. Jack Frost could still be lurking around the corner.
Having Easter dinner with Michele Embrey were Gig and Gale Smith, Randy, Wanda, Amanda, Rylee and Lana Koontz. We all missed Matt, Alex and Eli, who were all working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.