I’m sorry I didn’t have a column last time, but there was nothing to report. Most activities in the area were canceled due to the recent snowstorm and the rising number of Covid-19 infections. The conditions are almost the same this week.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has continued to hold Sunday School and morning worship service, except on Jan. 9. The canceled annual meeting was held on Jan. 16. The church has had several Covid infections in the past week.
The January member meeting of the Capon Valley Ruritan Club was canceled. The club is making plans for their February member meeting, which is traditionally a Valentine’s meal with family members invited. They are also making plans for their Easter barbecued chicken and bake sale.
Although we are legally required to pay for a weekly collection, evidently the trash company is not required to provide the service they are paid to do: no notice or explanation for the lack of service. I wonder if there will be a credit for the missed service.
I am so ready for spring. My furnace has been running almost continually. It’s bad luck that the weather turned so cold just when there was a huge raise in the cost of propane and fuel oil. There is hope, though. The seed companies are sending their catalogs and reading them gives me hope.
Happy birthday wishes to: Jonathan Brill, Jan. 23; Angela Jennings, Jan. 24; Millie Triplett, Jan. 31; Sherrie Eckenrode, Feb. 3; Eric Reid, Feb. 4; Tim Jenkins, Feb. 6; Rosie Reid, Feb. 9. I will be observing my 86th on Feb. 8.
Congratulations to Galen and Jeanie Spaid, who celebrated their wedding anniversary on Jan. 21.
A special birthday wish to Geraldine Loy, who will be celebrating a special birthday on Jan. 28.
