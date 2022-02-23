This March, the Hampshire County Arts Council will be hosting their 2022 Spring Fine Arts show on the upstairs balcony of the library. Drop by to see photographs, drawings, paintings, textiles, sculpture, mixed media and other works submitted by local artists. Entries will be accepted on March 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and must be picked up by March 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Speaker Tamitha Wilkins from the Hampshire County Health Department will be visiting on March 8. She will be speaking on the topic of Covid safety. If you need a Covid test, the library has a limited number of free test kits available. One kit per patron per week. Each kit includes 2 tests.
Patrons interested in the Hooked on Phonics system can now check out our updated kits, which now run off of CD-ROM. We have workbooks available for levels 1 through 8. Instead of CD-ROM, you can also pair our workbook activities with video content from the official Hooked on Phonics website. If you need help with Internet access, let us know and we can show you how to use our public network or set you up with a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
March 1, 5:30 p.m. – LEGO Night. Build football uprights with LEGO then send your paper football to score some goals.
March 7 through March 25 – Hampshire County Arts Council Spring Fine Arts Show.
March 8, 5:30 p.m. – Health Dept. Tamitha Wilkins.
March 12, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Learn about the lifecycle of a butterfly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.