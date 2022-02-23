It’s good to hear that the number of Covid-19 infections is decreasing. It is my hope that relaxing the mask and other preventative measures does not cause an upward count in infections, because there are still those individuals who have not been vaccinated and are able to spread infections.
Some local organizations are beginning to hold public gatherings and fundraisers:
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold a pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 12 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Serving pancakes, sausage gravy, sausage, bacon, applesauce and fruit cups. The cost for the meal will be a freewill donation, with all proceeds going to benefit the Hospice of the Panhandle.
On Saturday, April 16, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold an Easter Bake Sale, barbecued chicken will also be available at Ruritan Park in Yellow Spring. You may preorder your chicken and pick it up on the day of the sale, beginning at 11 a.m.
The club is also planning to hold a steak dinner in May. This will also be a pre-sold ticket event. More information, date, time and cost will be in a future column.
On Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9-11 a.m., the Timber Ridge Christian Church will have an informational meeting on the activities of the church. If you are interested in attending the church or joining, please come and see how the church operates.
Happy birthday wishes to: Phil Cash, Feb. 19; Hilda Secrist, Feb. 27; Becky Smith, March 1; Elias Brill, March 4; Cody Smith, March 4.
Congratulations to Dan and Hilda Secrist, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Feb. 27.
