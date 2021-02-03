Over the last year, while we spent much time at home, a revival of friendships developed. Those folks who mean so much to us became our lifelines to the world. Friends both new and old heard from us often as the things that really matter became more prominent. Communication of all kinds ensued, including phone calls, emails, texts and letters written in cursive. In the process, we grew closer, strengthened the bonds of friendship and family. It’s another step in the right direction.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website, www.theriverhousewv.org. Due to the spread of Covid, The River House is temporarily closed. Art packets continue to be available for pick-up on the front porch. Check their website or Facebook page for information regarding future events and reopening schedule.
They are holding a drawing for a creative, music-themed and locally made quilt. Tickets are on sale on their website. Dimensions are 52x76 inches; lovingly made by Marjorie Westlake. The drawing will be held on Feb. 13.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The Library is open on Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. At the present time, no small children are being admitted to the library. In addition, there is a limitation of 3 patrons allowed in the library at one time. Curbside service continues to be available. Books and movies may be requested by utilizing their website. No late fees are charged for books that are returned late.
The 2020 West Virginia Tax Forms, including Form 1040, are currently available at the library.
Facebook story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m. Kids Crafts can be picked up on the front porch. The craft of the week is posted on Facebook by Thurs. evening. WV Delegate Ruth Rowan donated a new WV State Flag to the library recently. During that visit, she read a WV story to the children, and this will be featured in a future FB Children’s story hour.
The Library continues collecting food for the Amazing Food Bank. All non-perishable foods may be donated. In addition, the Library is a drop off site for the HC Animal Shelter. Items needed for the shelter include blankets, sheets and towels.
The Library needs the following items: Lysol or Clorox wipes, hand soap and cleaning supplies. In addition, Scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper are needed. They also accept DVDs and audios for their checkout collection.
The West Virginia Kids Connect Access Point has been hooked up. Come by the library to sign up, and your child will be able to log on anywhere in WV. Designed to assist children who do not have access to the Internet at home, all public schools, higher education institutions, county libraries and state parks are being turned into WIFI hotspots. To learn more, contact them at 1-866-K12-WIFI or look them up on the web at www.wvkidsconnect.net.
New Books on the Shelves (Donated by Friends of the Library):
“It’s Never Too Late“ by Kathie Lee Gifford
“Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner
“The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin
“The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins
“Shakeup” by Stuart Woods
“The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate
Community Events: Due to the spread of Covid, many events have been canceled. Please check their websites, Facebook postings or contact them directly to confirm that the event is still being held.
A new store is coming to Capon Bridge in March. This local variety store will feature a number of different items including a coffee shop, unusual finds, homemade sweet treats, music and much more. Stay tuned for additional information regarding the opening date.
Celebrations for the Month of February:
Feb. 3 – National Tater Tot Day. Good for breakfast, lunch or dinner; they compliment many menus and can be prepared at the last minute.
Feb. 4 - National Homemade Soup Day. Why not make a big batch of your favorite soup and freeze some for another time? Nutritious and delicious, it is sure to please on one of these cold weather days, whether enjoying it in a cup or a bowl.
Feb. 14 - Valentine’s Day. Any day is a good day for romance, but especially on this love celebrated holiday. Favorite gifts include homemade Valentine cards, flowers and boxes of chocolates. Don’t miss this opportunity to share your love with someone special.
Feb. 15 – Susan B. Anthony Day. This women’s rights activist worked tirelessly to ensure that women were granted the right to vote. This day presents an opportunity to share some history with your children and remember the contributions made by this important American suffragette.
