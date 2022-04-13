The change in seasons is always welcome, especially when winter becomes spring. Signifying a turning of the page, it offers a reminder to take time to renew ourselves and our surroundings. I like to think of it as a sprucing up of things. Possible examples include replacing or adding new plants to our flowerbeds, painting the porch or repairing downspouts damaged during winter. You might just experience that renewal of your spirit in the process.
News From The River House:
Saturday, April 16, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, April 16, Concert: Noah Fowler, 7-9 p.m. Noah’s music includes Appalachian and Celtic storytelling. Don’t miss the live performance by this singer/songwriter who returns to TRH for an evening of entertainment down by the Cacapon River.
Thursday, April 21, After School Class: Felting for Elementary School Students, 5:30-7 p.m. This free class hosted by fiber artist Christa Lemons will introduce students to the art of wet felting. Come ready to get a little wet.
Friday, April 22, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. This event will be hosted on the outdoor stage and will include lively entertainment along the Cacapon River. Participants must sign up for a 15-minute spot to perform. This is a free event, food and beverages available thru the café.
Saturday, April 23, Artisans’ Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This open-air market features The River House artists who will demonstrate and showcase their work. Their homemade pieces make great gifts. Artists onsite will answer your questions and provide insight into the creative process.
Saturday, April 23, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m.
Saturday, April 23, Concert: Old Town Flood, 7-9 p.m. This musical group infuses their music with personal stories about everyday lives. Their music is honest and modern. Formed in 2018, the band will be releasing their new album later this fall. Food for this event will be provided by Gretta’s Kitchen.
Sunday, April 24, Herb Club. Each month the club highlights different herbs and recipes. Hosted by local herbalists, come out for tea tasting and some interactive fun while increasing your knowledge about herbs.
Sunday, April 24, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher, Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this event is open to all 12 and older and is free.
Monday, April 25, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., registration is available thru TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
News From The Capon Bridge Library, 2987 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge
The raffle for April is an Easter Basket gift theme. There will be 1 for the boys and 1 for the girls. Tickets are available at the library; The drawing will take place on April 13. In addition, there will be a Father’s Day raffle on June 16 sponsored by Friends of the Library. This is a twin size quilt handcrafted by Barbara Waldron.
The library has resumed onsite Story Time on Wed from 11 a.m.—12 for preschoolers thru May 25. There is a book reading and associated craft. The Summer Reading Program begins at 11 a.m. on June 8 and runs through the 29th. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” All ages are invited, and additional details are available at the library.
New Books: “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn; “Lightning Rod” by Brad Melzer; “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods; The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich; “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel; “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult; “French Braid” by Anne Tyler; “ The Investigator” by John Sandford; “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel. Junior-Fiction – “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey. Children’s – “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Looking Ahead: The library will be extending their hours effective May 2 to Mon.-Thurs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Events
First Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second and 4th Tues., Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
April 23, Fort Edwards Foundation Colonial Feast celebrating “The Battle of the Great Cacapon.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner and presentation from 6-8 p.m. Bring a dish that might have been served in the 18th century. A student art contest is taking place in conjunction with the anniversary. Students are invited to take a picture or make a model of The Fort as it appeared from 1756-58. Drop off the entries at the library by April 18. Contest open to all Hampshire County and home school students.
April 23, Capon Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue 16th Annual Spring Bash. Looking Ahead: June 17-18 Cacapon Riverfest; June 18, North River Ruritan Club Community Picnic; June 25, South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival; July 16, Farm Crawl.
