Christmas House 2022

ROMNEY — We are filling up fast. Not many spaces are left if you are a crafter and want to join the GFWC of Romney Christmas House Craft Show this year. You do not have much time left. Our dates for this year are Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at Hope Christian Church just past Augusta. We will open on Friday at 10 and be open until 7 that night. We hope this gives some folks who work a chance to come shop. Then on Saturday, our hours will be 9 to 5.

We are not new at this craft show business. We have been doing this for over 40 years. We have had as many as 75 crafters in 1 show. Unfortunately, our space is not as big now and we cannot accommodate as many as we used to. So it is first come, first serve. Please call us: Linda Browning 304-822-7492 or Mary French Barbe 304-822-5790. Help us fill the spaces with your craft.

