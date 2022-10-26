ROMNEY — We are filling up fast. Not many spaces are left if you are a crafter and want to join the GFWC of Romney Christmas House Craft Show this year. You do not have much time left. Our dates for this year are Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at Hope Christian Church just past Augusta. We will open on Friday at 10 and be open until 7 that night. We hope this gives some folks who work a chance to come shop. Then on Saturday, our hours will be 9 to 5.
We are not new at this craft show business. We have been doing this for over 40 years. We have had as many as 75 crafters in 1 show. Unfortunately, our space is not as big now and we cannot accommodate as many as we used to. So it is first come, first serve. Please call us: Linda Browning 304-822-7492 or Mary French Barbe 304-822-5790. Help us fill the spaces with your craft.
As always, this year we have new crafters joining us for the 1st time and many of our faithful crafters are returning to show you what they have been doing since we had our show last year. Please come check out what their new items are for this year’s show. You will find many presents for your gift list and decorating ideas for your own home.
The crafters have been working hard to get ready for this show. Come show your appreciation by shopping with us the weekend before Thanksgiving, Nov. 18 and 19. Our 1st craft show was held in December 1974 on Main Street in Romney at Bill Oates’ law office. We have 1 club member who was in that show then and is still in our shows today.
The GFWC of Romney are very excited this year to welcome 10 new members into our club. If you are new to our county or not new here and have heard about the GFWC and would like to join a very active club, please say something to one of us and we will be happy to give you information on how to become a member. We are a volunteer women’s organization dedicated to our community and to helping others.
We will have a table set up at the craft show to give you information about the club. Stop by and pick up a brochure and an application telling you how to join. Several past presidents and other officers will be around that you can talk to. Just flag us down.
Money raised from our projects throughout the year is donated back into the county to help further educate our children or raise awareness for our members to give back to their community they live in. By joining the GFWC of Romney, you will be a part of the largest women’s organization in the world, with headquarters in Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.